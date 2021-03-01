IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Navya Naveli Nanda shares sunkissed pictures with besties, see here
Navya Nanda with her friends.
Navya Nanda with her friends.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda shares sunkissed pictures with besties, see here

  • Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures with her friends. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:31 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a bunch of pictures with her friends. In all of them, the girls laugh as the sun's rays shine on their faces.

Sharing them, Navya wrote "sundays" and added a heart emoji. The post got a lot of love from her fans online. One person wrote: "Morning Navya... You are a rare gem, an exclusive, a limited edition. There is only one of you. My morning start with yor beautiful thoughts and Smile. Always you circulate in my mind. Keep Smiling Mesmerizing Girl. Have a Calm Day..... Take Care Yourself Navya." Another person wrote "enjoy" while a third person said "nice pictures".


Some fans also believe Navya is ready to make her Bollywood debut. One fan wrote: "Hi Navya when will u debut in bolly."

Back in December, Navya had made her Instagram public. It was around the same time as Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor had made her profile public. Speculation had been rift then that the act was a precursor to their respective Bollywood careers.

Navya, however, expressed her interest in joining her dad Nikhil Nanda's family business. In a Vogue profile, Navya said that she is gearing up to start working with her father, in the family business (Escorts). She was quoted as saying, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

Also read: Step inside Sumona Chakravarti's Scandinavian-inspired Mumbai home, where she's living alone for the first time

Incidentally, Navya is a graduate of Fordham University with a major in digital technology and UX design. She passed out last year. She co-founded Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women. Navya recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India.

At the time of the launch of her Project Naveli earlier this year, a troll had told to 'first need a job, then you can do all this'. Navya had replied, "I do have a job actually."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
navya naveli navya naveli nanda

Related Stories

Meezaan has denied being in a relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda.
Meezaan has denied being in a relationship with Navya Naveli Nanda.
bollywood

Navya gives a shout-out to rumoured boyfriend Meezaan as he wins award

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda congratulated Meezaan, as he won an award for his performance in his debut film, Malaal. The two have been linked for several years now.
READ FULL STORY
Navya Naveli Nanda with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.
Navya Naveli Nanda with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.
bollywood

Navya parties with Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya; posts then-and-now photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda shared then-and-now photos with her girl squad - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. Her post gave a glimpse into their close friendship over the years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Nanda with her friends.
Navya Nanda with her friends.
bollywood

Navya Naveli Nanda shares sunkissed pictures with besties, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:31 AM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures with her friends. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan with Gauri Khan.
bollywood

Gauri Khan shares a glorious throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Interior designer Gauri Khan shared a throwback picture with actor-husband Shah Rukh Khan. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence.(Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor clicked outside Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Arjun-Malaika and Karisma visit Saif and Kareena's newborn. See photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed their second son earlier this month, got a visit from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra was bowled over by Nick Jonas' performance.
Priyanka Chopra was bowled over by Nick Jonas' performance.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra gushes over Nick Jonas' performance of This Is Heaven on SNL

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Nick Jonas' performance of This Is Heaven on Saturday Night Live drew praise from his wife, Priyanka Chopra. She called it 'one of (her) favourites' from the album Spaceman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the Tejas team.
Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the Tejas team.
bollywood

Kangana shares a glimpse into her home as she hosts Sunday feast for Tejas team

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut played hostess for the team of Tejas, as they went to her house on Sunday for a meeting. She shared pictures of the get-together, giving fans a glimpse of her home as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamna Imran from Pakistan shares uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Aamna Imran from Pakistan shares uncanny resemblance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai lookalike Aamna Imran has a secret Indian connection

By Dishya Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:11 AM IST
  • Aamna Imran, dubbed as Aishwarya Rai's doppelgänger, took the internet by storm this weekend with her uncanny resemblance to the Bollywood actor. The Pakistani social media influencer has revealed that she has an Indian connect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Roohi.
Varun Sharma will soon be seen in Roohi.
bollywood

Kasautii Zindagi Kay played a vital role in Roohi star Varun Sharma's love life

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:52 PM IST
  • Roohi actor Varun Sharma opened up about his love life in a recent interview. He recalled bonding with a girl he liked from school when his mother was busy watching Kasautii Zindagi Kay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor went on to strangle Rahul Bose with a wire and had to be reminded that it was just a shoot.
Anil Kapoor went on to strangle Rahul Bose with a wire and had to be reminded that it was just a shoot.
bollywood

Anil Kapoor shares the Dil Dhadakne Do scene when he almost killed Rahul Bose

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor reveals he had really looked forward to shooting a scene that had him taking a stand for his onscreen daughter, Priyanka Chopra, in the film Dil Dhadakne Do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Krystle is excited that her Bollywood debut, Chehre will release soon
Krystle is excited that her Bollywood debut, Chehre will release soon
bollywood

Krystle D’souza: Not dating anyone and loving it

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The birthday girl talks about shooting for her Bollywood debut and buying a house recently and what else she looks forward to in 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016.
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in 2016.
bollywood

When Hazel didn't react to Yuvraj's moves, said 'good luck' for fighting cancer

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:17 PM IST
On Hazel Keech's birthday, let us revisit her love story with Yuvraj Singh. Though they first met at a party in 2011, she did not show any interest in him back then. They reconnected on Facebook years later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo on Instagram for her fans.
Alia Bhatt has shared a new photo on Instagram for her fans.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt bathes in sunshine on Sunday but can you spot the cat in her new pic?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt has shared a sunshiny new picture on Instagram and she looks stunning as ever. Check it out and try to spot a cute little cat in the picture as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan spends Saturday night with her girlfriends.
Suhana Khan spends Saturday night with her girlfriends.
bollywood

Suhana Khan enjoys a goofy Saturday night with her girlfriends

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:30 PM IST
  • Suhana Khan spent her Saturday night with friends in New York. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter took to her Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of her whereabouts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yo Yo Honey Singh in Mumbai Saga's Shor Machega song.
Yo Yo Honey Singh in Mumbai Saga's Shor Machega song.
bollywood

Shor Machega: Mumbai Saga drops first song featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • Days after the trailer was released, Mumbai Saga makers have dropped its first song, titled Shor Machega. Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala sing the latest Bollywood song.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra stars in We Can Be Heroes while Parineeti Chopra is the lead in The Girl on the Train.
Priyanka Chopra stars in We Can Be Heroes while Parineeti Chopra is the lead in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Priyanka, Parineeti's movies rank in top 10 on Netflix US: 'Chopra domination'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's movies We Can Be Heroes and The Girl on the Train have made it to the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's parents' Mumbai home which got a makeover from the actor.
Kangana Ranaut's parents' Mumbai home which got a makeover from the actor.
bollywood

Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:30 AM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her brother and parents' Mumbai home which she transformed into a more lively place with the help of her new sister-in-law Ritu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac