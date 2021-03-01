Navya Naveli Nanda shares sunkissed pictures with besties, see here
- Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared new pictures with her friends. See them here.
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a bunch of pictures with her friends. In all of them, the girls laugh as the sun's rays shine on their faces.
Sharing them, Navya wrote "sundays" and added a heart emoji. The post got a lot of love from her fans online. One person wrote: "Morning Navya... You are a rare gem, an exclusive, a limited edition. There is only one of you. My morning start with yor beautiful thoughts and Smile. Always you circulate in my mind. Keep Smiling Mesmerizing Girl. Have a Calm Day..... Take Care Yourself Navya." Another person wrote "enjoy" while a third person said "nice pictures".
Some fans also believe Navya is ready to make her Bollywood debut. One fan wrote: "Hi Navya when will u debut in bolly."
Back in December, Navya had made her Instagram public. It was around the same time as Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor had made her profile public. Speculation had been rift then that the act was a precursor to their respective Bollywood careers.
Navya, however, expressed her interest in joining her dad Nikhil Nanda's family business. In a Vogue profile, Navya said that she is gearing up to start working with her father, in the family business (Escorts). She was quoted as saying, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."
Incidentally, Navya is a graduate of Fordham University with a major in digital technology and UX design. She passed out last year. She co-founded Aara Health, a healthcare company that focuses on women. Navya recently launched Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to building gender equality in India.
At the time of the launch of her Project Naveli earlier this year, a troll had told to 'first need a job, then you can do all this'. Navya had replied, "I do have a job actually."
