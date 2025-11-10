New mom Katrina Kaif heads home with her baby after being discharged from hospital

Katrina Kaif has been discharged from the hospital. The actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Vicky Kaushal on November 7. As per Mid-day, Katrina was spotted leaving the HN Reliance hospital with Vicky Kaushal and their little one. New parents Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

The couple shared the happy news with a sweet Instagram post.

The postcard featured a teddy bear sitting on a pram, and the text attached to it read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.”

Replying to the post, actress Deepika Padukone dropped evil eye emojis. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, wrote, “God bless.” The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Dua, last year.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is a boy mom too, said, “Amazing, both of you. All my love.”

Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal’s Reactions

Veteran action director Sham Kaushal expressed his happiness on Instagram with a moving note.

It read, “Shukariya Rab Da…Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai (Thank you, Lord... Since yesterday, I’ve been thanking God for being so kind and generous to my family, but no amount of gratitude feels enough for His blessings).”

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Work Board

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Merry Christmas. The film also featured Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Love & War. The film is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His last film, Chhaava, made a lot of noise at the box office. Rashmika Mandanna was also part of the film.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021.