New mom Kiara Advani shares her view on debate around Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour shift demand: ‘Burnout helps no one’

Ever since Deepika Padukone stepped away from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, there have been ongoing conversations around having an 8-hour shift system in the film industry. Now, new mom and actor Kiara Advani has shared her perspective on the discussion. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to Instagram on July 15 to share the happy news of their baby girl’s arrival.

Kiara shares her take on 8-hour shift debate

In an interview with Vogue, Kiara opened up about the ongoing debate surrounding the idea of an eight-hour workday in the film industry.

“Burnout helps no one in any industry,” she said when asked about the eight-hour shift debate. She went on to repeat three words she strives to uphold both at home and on set: “Dignity. Balance. Respect.”

Talking about motherhood, Kiara shared, “After delivery, a part of me thought, ‘I’ve done this before, I’ll do it again.’ Then I realised it’s not about having the best body… When I look at my body, I think, ‘Wow, you created a human.’ Nothing compares. Now, whatever shape or size I am in, I will always respect my body. You have to respect what your body can do for you.”

Support for Deepika from the industry

Earlier, actor Ajay Devgn had also supported Deepika on this matter. During promotions for the film Maa, the actor-producer said, “It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most of the honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. And apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight-nine-hour shifts.”

While promoting his film Thug Life, Mani Ratnam said, “I think it is a rightful demand. I’m glad she’s in a position to ask for it. I think as a filmmaker, you will take that into consideration when you cast. It is not an unreasonable thing to ask, but an absolute necessity. I think that should be the priority. You have to acknowledge that, understand it and work around it.”

About the debate

The debate started when reports emerged claiming that Deepika exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Reportedly, she put forth a clause that would not work more than eight hours a day during the shoot, following which she left the film. Deepika herself addressed this issue in an interview with CNBC-TV18. She defended her choice, stating: “By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it."