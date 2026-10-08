Paresh Rawal once revealed Nana Patekar demanded ₹1 crore salary when even heroes hesitated for it, made producer wash dishes after serving him mutton
Veteran actor Nana Patekar's Welcome co-star Paresh Rawal once revealed an interesting anecdote about how Nana was different from other character artistes.
Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75, leaving behind a career that defied the usual rules of the film industry. He was never an actor who needed to play the conventional hero to command attention. Last year, actor Paresh Rawal offered a glimpse into the rare stature Nana enjoyed, even as a character artiste. He recalled a time when Nana demanded ₹1 crore for a role, a figure even leading heroes were hesitant to ask for at the time, and remarkably, he got it. Paresh also shared a hilarious anecdote that perfectly captured Nana's unapologetic personality.
Nana Patekar made producer was dishes
In a conversation with Lallantop in 2025, Paresh spoke about what set Nana apart from other character artistes and recalled the incident involving the producer. He said Nana once asked for ₹1 crore at a time when even leading heroes were hesitant to demand such a fee, and ended up getting the amount despite being a character artiste.
He then recalled how Nana once made a producer wash the dishes after having a meal at his house. Paresh said in Hindi, “There is a producer, I won’t take the name. Nana told him, come home. He asked, ‘Do you eat mutton?’ He ate. Nana said, ‘You ate, right? Now go clean the dishes.’ This is Nana Patekar, Baap hai voh (He’s a legend). He’s completely different, man. That soil is different. He had taken one crore rupees, and at that time, there was a huge uproar. Heroes didn’t used to demand that amount. Nana Patekar asked for it, and got it.”
About Nana Patekar's death
Deep Dive
Nana died at the age of 75 at his residence in Goa after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to hospital, but doctors could not save him despite attempting cardiac massage for 45 minutes to an hour. A doctor at Manipal Hospital told ANI that the veteran actor had texted and called a friend at around 2.30am after feeling unwell. However, by the time his friend reached his residence, Nana had become unconscious.
Nana's career in the film industry spanned more than four decades. After making his film debut with Gaman in 1978, he gradually established himself through powerful performances in films such as Salaam Bombay!, Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi. His performance in Parinda earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor, while Krantiveer won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.
Over the years, Nana proved that he did not need to be the conventional leading man to dominate a film. From gritty dramas such as Ab Tak Chhappan and Apaharan to comic turns in Welcome and Welcome Back, he repeatedly demonstrated his versatility and left a lasting impression whenever he appeared on screen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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