Preity Zinta dances as Punjab Kings acquires Shikhar Dhawan for 8.25 crore: 'Always wanted him in our team'

Preity Zinta who co-owns Punjab Kings shared a video of herself dancing after her team bought batsman Shikhar Dhawan at the IPL auction. Preity, who welcomed twins in November, earlier shared that she will not be able to make it to the auction, but will be watching it from home.

Sharing a video of herself on her Instagram Stories, Preity wrote, “Yeah we got Shikhar Dhawan. Always wanted him in our team.”

Preity Zinta's team Punjab Kings get Shikhar Dhawan.

She also shared Punjab King's Instagram post welcoming Shikhar Dhaxwan. The post was captioned, “Ha-one and only Jatt ji!”

Shikhar became the first player to be sold on day one of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction in Bengaluru. Shikhar was acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore.

Just before the auction started on Saturday, Preity shared a picture in which she partially revealed her baby's face and said that she'll be watching the auction from home. Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl. Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting.”

In November, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy.

Read More: Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her child as she watches IPL auction at home: 'Baby in my arms instead of auction paddle'

The IPL 2022 mega auction commenced on Saturday and will resume again on Sunday in Bengaluru. In an unfortunate incident, auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed on stage and the proceedings came to a halt for a while during the Saturday auction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON