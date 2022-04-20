Preity Zinta is all set for 'game day' with special Punjab Kings jerseys for her twins Jai and Gia. See pics

Preity Zinta, the co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings, has her twin children turn cheerleaders for the team. As Punjab Kings played Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Preity prepared to watch it with her children -- son Jai and daughter Gia. The actor has also gotten customised jerseys made for the twins, pictures of which she shared on her Instagram account. Also Read| Preity Zinta thanks Hrithik Roshan for helping her take care of her twins, calls him 'an amazing, thoughtful father'

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, Preity shared a picture that showed little red jerseys with golden stripes placed on a brown couch. The jerseys, which were in Punjab Kings colour and included the names of its sponsor, had Jai's name printed on one t-shirt and Gia's name printed on the other. Sharing the picture, Preity wrote, "Game Day (punching emoji) #TataIpl...All the best @punjabkingsipl...#DCvsPBKS." In the next story, Preity shared a picture of the front side of the jerseys, and captioned it with two punching emojis.

Preity Zinta shares pictures of Jai and Gia's jerseys on Instagram.

Preity Zinta had announced in November last year that she and her husband Gene Goodenough have welcomed Jai and Gia through surrogacy. In February, Preity added that this year that she would not be able to make it to the IPL auction this year as she can't leave the "little ones alone." Though Preity could not attend either of the matches this year as she stayed in Los Angeles, she shared with her followers glimpses of her watching them with her twins.

Last month, she shared a picture of her twins Jai and Gia as she placed them in front of the television set as her team Punjab Kings registered a win during an IPL match. Introducing the babies as new fans of her IPL team, Preity wrote, “New team, new captain and new fans. Thank you @punjabkingsipl for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai & Gia’s first IPL game so memorable. I cannot stop smiling. #Ting #Tataipl #ipl2022 #saddapunjab #aapajeetgaye." Fans showered love on the picture and dubbed Jai and Gia lucky charms for Punjab Kings.

