Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan facing flak: ‘If Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty, Mohanlal can be criticised…’

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about the criticism his Sarzameen co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan faced after debuting with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. In an interview with India Today, Prithviraj pointed out that if Shah Rukh Khan can get criticised, so can Ibrahim. Here’s what he said. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan will face off in Sarzameen soon.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Ibrahim Ali Khan

Prithviraj called Ibrahim ‘one of the most well-prepared debutants’ in the interview, mentioning how ‘the boy’ had a perfect idea on day one about the arc of his character. He mentioned that Ibrahim had worked with director Kayoze Irani for more than a year on it. He also stated that Ibrahim was ‘well-trained’ to comprehend the process, calling him a ‘very good-looking boy’.

In the interview, the Malayalam star also pointed out that technically Sarzameen was Ibrahim’s debut film, as it’s the first film he had acted in. “I kept telling him, and I told this to Saif sir also, when I met him, that this is actually a very, very interesting debut for an actor to make, because it's not what you would think is a given debut for an actor like Ibrahim. So yes, I'm looking forward to what people think of him in the film,” he said.

Prithviraj then addressed the criticism Ibrahim had gotten after Nadaaniyan, stating, “See, Ibrahim will be wonderful in this film, but that's not going to put an end to anything. Hello, if Shah Rukh Khan sir can still be criticised, why can't Ibrahim Ali Khan be criticised? Come on. From where I come from, Mohanlal sir and Mammootty sir are still criticised. There's nothing bigger than that for us to understand that that's never going to end.”

About Sarzameen

Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kajol in lead roles. It will premiere on JioHotstar on 25 July and is Ibrahim’s second film. Prithviraj plays an army man fighting terrorism in the film, facing off against Ibrahim’s terrorist, who is also his son. Kajol plays Prithviraj’s wife and Ibrahim’s mother in Sarzameen.