Radhika Apte talks about avoiding South films, says fair-skinned North Indian female actors were favoured over local talent

In her two-decade-long career, Radhika Apte has been part of several South Indian films, including Vetri Selvan, Rajinikanth’s Kabali and Lion. Her last South Indian film was Chithiram Pesuthadi 2 (2019), which released six years after she shot for it. In a recent interaction, Radhika opened up about why she has consciously kept away from South Indian cinema, saying she felt the industry had a bias towards fair-skinned female actors. Radhika Apte is currently busy with the promotions of her next film Akka.

'North Indian female actors were cast down south because they were fairer' Speaking to News18, Radhika said, “I could be wrong but in my perception, north Indian actresses were cast down south because they were fairer. I’m not fair. I wonder, why they wouldn’t cast south Indian actresses in south Indian films and get north Indian actresses instead. And here, they want foreigners. We’ve a tendency to do that. I didn’t want to promote that. Women down south are absolutely beautiful, talented and amazing, who know the language really well. They’re excellent performers. I think they should get cast in south films rather than people coming from Bombay, who can’t speak a word in that language and get their voices dubbed by others. I wasn’t very much in favour of all that.”