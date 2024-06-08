Ranbir Kapoor flaunts Raha tattoo in new pics; Animal co-star Bobby Deol reacts to his 'handsome' look

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor never misses a chance to give major dad goals when it comes to his adorable daughter, Raha – from holding her close during his public appearances to wearing a T-shirt with his name. This time, he has done it by flaunting a tattoo of her name. (Also read: HT Exclusive: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to celebrate Diwali with Raha in new home) Ranbir Kapoor is often seen holding Raha during his public appearances.

Flaunts Raha tattoo

On Saturday, several images of Ranbir emerged online, in which he is seen flaunting the tattoo. It was hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who styled Ranbir's hair for his 2023 blockbuster hit Animal, who shared several pictures of the actor in a new avatar, wherein he is seen flaunting the tattoo.

Taking to Instagram, Aalim shared the pictures. He captioned the post, “R A N B I R K A P O O R. A vibe check after the haircut for Ranbir Kapoor. I always like to click pics after my haircuts. Maybe I have many other passions besides hairdressing, like photography, interior designing and many more…

“Anything connected to art and glamour attracts me. All these pics are clicked by yours truly,” he added. In the photographs, Ranbir is wearing a black bathrobe, paired with black sunglasses. The seventh picture shows the name ‘Raha’ written on his shoulder.

This is the first time when he has gone public with the tattoo. Earlier, the actor gave a glimpse of the same when he appeared on Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's show Unstoppable with NBK last year. A video clip showed Ranbir showing his ‘Raha’ tattoo that he recently got inked on his collarbone. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor in November 2022.

Pics get love

And the pictures are a hit in the virtual world. His Animal co-star Bobby Deol reacted to the snaps by sharing fire and raising hand emojis in the comments section, while actors Arjun Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Ravi Dubey liking the post.

When it comes to other social media users, they also gushed about Ranbir’s new look in the comment section. Some called him ‘handsome’, others commented on his bond with Raha. “Oh my God,” wrote one user, while one wrote, “Gem of undisputed Bollywood era”.

One user exclaimed, “Daddy Kapoor”, with one mentioning, “Ranbir Kapoor is the best”. “Ranbir Kapoor as a father>>>>>>>>> Anything I just love watching him and Raha together,” wrote one, and another mentioned, “That Raha tattoo”.

There was a user who called Ranbir’s new look “look”, and one shared that “Ranbir Kapoor is another name of handsomeness”. In fact, one social media user compared him with Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling.

Ranbir’s work file

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which was a box office hit despite having mixed reaction from critics. Next, he will soon be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. Recently, pictures of the actors on set leaked online and went viral. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with Alia and Vicky Kaushal.