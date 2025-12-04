Raveena Tandon picks up littered trash at airport; fans love her for it. Watch

Actor Raveena Tandon was spotted at the Mumbai airport recently. The actor was arriving in the city when she noticed some littered trash; she immediately picked it up. When a paparazzo posted the video, fans couldn’t help but love her for it. Raveena Tandon's small act of kindness at the airport did not go unnoticed.

Raveena Tandon picks up littered trash at airport

A paparazzo posted a video of Raveena at the Mumbai airport. Dressed in a red kurta and pyjama, the actor was smiling for the paparazzi when she noticed a littered plastic bag. She immediately bent down to pick it up and looked around for a trash bin. Her assistant could be seen taking the bag from her hand and holding it until they could dispose of it.

Posting the video, the paparazzo wrote, “It brought a smile to everyone’s face.” Numerous fans commented with claps or raised hands emojis. One fan commented, “Respect button.” Another called her a “sweetheart.” “That's what we need as an influencer,” wrote one fan, as another commented, “Love her for as she is forever.” A fan even thought it was “So inspiring.”

Raveena’s recent work

Raveena, who was a rage in the ‘90s, has acted with most top heroes of the era, from Govinda to Akshay Kumar, and Nagarjuna to Upendra. In 2024, she starred in the web series Karmma Calling and the films Patna Shuklla and Ghudchadi. She was most recently seen in Inn Galiyon Mein this year.

Raveena has now been roped in to star in Venky Atluri’s yet-to-be-titled film with Suryia, tentatively called Suriya 46. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and also stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead role. Her daughter, Rasha Thadani, who debuted with Azaad earlier this year, will soon star in a Telugu film titled Srinivasa Mangapuram. It is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and stars Mahesh Babu’s nephew Jay Krishna.