Remo D'Souza goes in incognito mode to attend Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, takes a dip in the river. Watch

Remo at Maha Kumbh mela

Remo recently visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 along with his wife. The dancer and filmmaker took to social media to share a video of his experience, showcasing himself taking a sacred dip in the holy waters of Prayagraj.

The video also captured a heartwarming moment where Remo sought blessings from the revered Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj.

A recent Instagram post by Remo offered a glimpse into his low-key visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. In the shared video, Remo is seen clad in a simple yet elegant all-black traditional attire, with his face partially concealed, allowing him to blend in with the crowd and maintain a sense of anonymity.

This approach made it challenging for those around him to recognise the acclaimed choreographer and actor. The clip also shows him taking a dip in the river, praying, and exploring the surroundings on a boat.

He posted the video without any caption, but hashtags: ️#harhargange, #mahakumbh2025, #mahakumbhmela2025, #uterpradeshtourism, and #prayagraj.

In a different post, the choreographer and his wife Lizelle can be seen meeting Swami Kailashanand Giri Maharaj.

Remo gets death threat

Four prominent Bollywood celebrities, including actor and comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra have allegedly gotten death threats from Pakistan. An FIR has been filed in Mumbai, and the police is looking into the matter

The email carrying the death threat states, “We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality.” The email has been signed off by the sender under the name ‘BISHNU.’

On December 14, 2024, Rajpal Yadav received an email ID Don from a man calling himself Bishnu, threatening to kill Kapil Sharma and his team as his show is being sponsored by Salman Khan. This led to immediate action, with Yadav's wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, filing a police complaint at the Amboli Police Station in Mumbai.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, his wife, Lizelle D'Souza, dismissed the reports, stating, “No, it’s false, nothing as such.” She further clarified, “Even we read it (in the media). We got spam emails on the company email ID regarding something else, for which we informed the cops. The cyber department is looking into it, and they also feel it’s spam.”

She added, “There’s nothing to worry about it. If there’s anything, they (police) will look into it. I don’t know why it’s linked to this (death threats). Maybe the media has misinterpreted. It may be for someone else, and they must have clubbed things with others.”