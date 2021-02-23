Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla party after her Bigg Boss 14 win, Bipasha Basu wishes Karan Singh Grover on birthday
Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:
Abhinav Shukla, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, she says 'bata toh dete'
Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as her friends and husband Abhinav Shukla threw a party for her, without her knowledge. In videos that are online, her surprise is evident.
Read more here
Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives, calls it her second most favourite day of the year
Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
Read more here
Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman Khan refused to kiss her without her permission for 'hot' photos
Maine Pyaar Kiya star Bhagyashree celebrates her birthday on Tueaday. On the occasion, here's a look at the time the actor opened about her 'shocking' experience on the sets of a photoshoot and how Salman Khan handled the situation.
Read more here
Kareena Kapoor's baby boy seen sleeping in nanny's arms in first pic, mother-son get discharged from hospital. Watch
Two days after giving birth to her second son, Kareena Kapoor has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
Read more here
Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan dance to Desi Girl with daughter Aaradhya at wedding. Watch
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were seen dancing to his hit song, Desi Girl, at a wedding they attended recently.
Read more here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina-Abhinav party after her big win, Bipasha wishes husband Karan on birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre poster: As Amitabh, Emraan take centerstage, Rhea is suspiciously missing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya dance to perfection on Abhishek's Desi Girl song, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhoot Police poster: Saif, Arjun, Yami, Jacqueline are off to hunt ghosts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'
- Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra's fans are concerned after he says he has been feeling sad lately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' with a fan and gajar ka halwa, watch video
- Ranveer Singh is also part of the 'Pawri hori hai' internet trend. Watch this funny video in which he is partying with his gajar ka halwa and a fan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman refused to kiss her for 'hot' photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares new pics. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adhyayan on suicide rumours: 'If I died, who is talking to you? My ghost?'
- Calling the media reports of his 'suicide' 'shameless', Adhyayan Suman says it left his mom and himself, shocked. Earlier, his father Shekhar Suman had also reacted the reports.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi, sister Khushi spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanuj Virwani thought he was ‘unemployable’ after his initial films flopped
- Tanuj Virwani said that he felt 'unemployable' after his initial films did not do well, as no one wanted to cast him. The success of Inside Edge turned things around for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox