IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla party after her Bigg Boss 14 win, Bipasha Basu wishes Karan Singh Grover on birthday
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives. Rubina Dilaik was welcomed with a surprise party.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives. Rubina Dilaik was welcomed with a surprise party.
bollywood

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla party after her Bigg Boss 14 win, Bipasha Basu wishes Karan Singh Grover on birthday

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day: Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as Abhinav Shukla and their friends threw a party for her. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:15 PM IST

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Abhinav Shukla, friends throw a surprise welcome party for Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, she says 'bata toh dete'

Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as her friends and husband Abhinav Shukla threw a party for her, without her knowledge. In videos that are online, her surprise is evident.

Read more here

Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives, calls it her second most favourite day of the year

Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.

Read more here

Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman Khan refused to kiss her without her permission for 'hot' photos

Maine Pyaar Kiya star Bhagyashree celebrates her birthday on Tueaday. On the occasion, here's a look at the time the actor opened about her 'shocking' experience on the sets of a photoshoot and how Salman Khan handled the situation.

Read more here

Kareena Kapoor's baby boy seen sleeping in nanny's arms in first pic, mother-son get discharged from hospital. Watch

Two days after giving birth to her second son, Kareena Kapoor has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Read more here

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan dance to Desi Girl with daughter Aaradhya at wedding. Watch

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were seen dancing to his hit song, Desi Girl, at a wedding they attended recently.

Read more here


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rubina dilaik-abhinav rubina dilaik abhinav shukla bigg boss 14 bipasha basu karan singh grover kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan aishwarya rai bachchan abhishek bachchan

Related Stories

Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Abhinav welcomes Rubina home with a romantic surprise after her Bigg Boss 14 win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • Abhinav Shukla welcomed wife Rubina Dilaik home with a sweet surprise after the Bigg Boss 14 finale on Sunday. She beat Rahul Vaidya to win the show.
READ FULL STORY
A host of stars wished Rubina Dilaik as she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
A host of stars wished Rubina Dilaik as she lifted the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
tv

Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan wish Rubina Dilaik, Kamya says 'kaha tha na jeetegi'

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Congratulatory wishes flowed in for Rubina Dilaik as she won Bigg Boss 14. Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi were among those who wished her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives. Rubina Dilaik was welcomed with a surprise party.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives. Rubina Dilaik was welcomed with a surprise party.
bollywood

Rubina-Abhinav party after her big win, Bipasha wishes husband Karan on birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day: Rubina Dilaik was in for a surprise as Abhinav Shukla and their friends threw a party for her. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The makers of Chehre have released the film's poster online.
The makers of Chehre have released the film's poster online.
bollywood

Chehre poster: As Amitabh, Emraan take centerstage, Rhea is suspiciously missing

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a poster and release date for his upcoming film, Chehre. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty but the latter did not get any feature on the poster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya danced on his hit song, Desi Girl.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya danced on his hit song, Desi Girl.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya dance to perfection on Abhishek's Desi Girl song, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were seen dancing to his hit song, Desi Girl, at a wedding they attended recently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhoot Police to hit theatres on Sept 21.(Instagram)
Bhoot Police to hit theatres on Sept 21.(Instagram)
bollywood

Bhoot Police poster: Saif, Arjun, Yami, Jacqueline are off to hunt ghosts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:49 PM IST
Bhoot Police: The first poster for Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez's film is out. The film will star the four as ghost hunters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated his birthday in Maldives.
bollywood

Bipasha Basu celebrates Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives: 'I love you'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu celebrated husband and actor Karan Singh Grover's birthday in Maldives with friends. See pics and video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra is beloved among fans for his sweet persona on Twitter.
Dharmendra is beloved among fans for his sweet persona on Twitter.
bollywood

Dharmendra's fans are concerned after he says he has been feeling sad lately

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra has raised concern among his fans with his latest tweet. The actor said that he has been feeling sad lately.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan took their newborn baby home on Tuesday,
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan took their newborn baby home on Tuesday,
bollywood

Kareena's son sleeps in nanny's arms in first pic after discharge from hospital

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Two days after giving birth to her second son, Kareena Kapoor has been discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh made a video with a fan.
Ranveer Singh made a video with a fan.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh says 'pawri hori hai' with a fan and gajar ka halwa, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:56 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh is also part of the 'Pawri hori hai' internet trend. Watch this funny video in which he is partying with his gajar ka halwa and a fan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starred together in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
bollywood

Happy birthday Bhagyashree: When Salman refused to kiss her for 'hot' photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Maine Pyaar Kiya star Bhagyashree celebrates her birthday on Tueaday. On the occasion, here's a look at the time the actor opened about her 'shocking' experience on the sets of a photoshoot and how Salman Khan handled the situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared the story of how she got the scar on her forehead.
Mira Rajput has shared the story of how she got the scar on her forehead.
bollywood

Mira Rajput reveals story behind the scar on her forehead and how she got it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:34 AM IST
A fan on Instagram asked Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput to share the story of how she got the scar on her forehead. Here's what she told them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra is currently based in London, while Nick Jonas is in the US.
Priyanka Chopra is currently based in London, while Nick Jonas is in the US.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is full of love as husband Nick Jonas shares new pics. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra dropped a cute message on husband Nick Jonas' latest pictures. The couple are not together; while she is shooting for Citadel in London, he is back home in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adhyayan Suman was last seen in Ashram 2.
Adhyayan Suman was last seen in Ashram 2.
bollywood

Adhyayan on suicide rumours: 'If I died, who is talking to you? My ghost?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Calling the media reports of his 'suicide' 'shameless', Adhyayan Suman says it left his mom and himself, shocked. Earlier, his father Shekhar Suman had also reacted the reports.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at the airport.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Janhvi, sister Khushi spotted at airport ahead of Sridevi's death anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:34 AM IST
  • Actor Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport. Both the girls were dressed casually and posed for the camera. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a screengrab from the Rajjo song.
Kangana Ranaut in a screengrab from the Rajjo song.
bollywood

Kangana responds to Swara's 'item number' barb, calls her 'B-lister sepoy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:56 PM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted after Swara Bhasker posted a video of her performing a dance number in the film Rajjo, calling it an 'item number'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanuj Virwani got off to a shaky start in the entertainment industry.
Tanuj Virwani got off to a shaky start in the entertainment industry.
bollywood

Tanuj Virwani thought he was ‘unemployable’ after his initial films flopped

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:10 PM IST
  • Tanuj Virwani said that he felt 'unemployable' after his initial films did not do well, as no one wanted to cast him. The success of Inside Edge turned things around for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP