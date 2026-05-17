Salman Khan pens note on being alone and lonely with a shirtless pic, but all fans can talk about is his fitness at 60

“By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do,” he wrote in the caption to the picture, where he was seen with his arms stretched out, showing off his ripped physique.

Salman Khan delighted his fans on Sunday, May 17, when he shared a shirtless picture of himself on X, showcasing his ripped physique. But the caption hinted at something else entirely, shifting the topic to how one looks at life and chooses one's own company. There is a difference between being alone and lonely, noted Salman. But ardent fans were eager to comment on how well the superstar has maintained his body at the age of 60.

How fans reacted Reacting to the picture, a fan commented, “Bhai I knew this was coming. You're unbeatable... will always be super proud to be a fan of a man who's a fighter in real... Kudos to u... u give us strength.” Another said, “You're the only Salman Khan who hasn't changed a bit in all these years of posting! He's still the same style even today!”

A comment read, “At 60, he's still mogging every hater with that unreal physique… man is built like a stealth machine. Megastar Salman Khan is simply built different.” “India’s OG bodybuilding icon at 60… still unmatched,” read a comment.

Salman follows a disciplined lifestyle to complement his fitness routine. According to the trainer, he wakes up early in the morning, followed by a fasted cardio. Then, he does weight training whenever he finds time. Additionally, Salman works out 6 days a week with one day of rest. Though when he is shooting, the actor does take a break from cardio, but never misses out on weight training.

Salman's new look for next film Salman is gearing up to surprise fans with not just a striking new look, but a full-blown physical transformation in his upcoming film Maatrubhumi. Hindustan Times learnt that the actor underwent a grueling fitness regimen for the role, pushing his limits while training in the extreme high-altitude conditions of Ladakh.

“Salman Khan has undergone a remarkable physical transformation for the film. He has been training at extreme high altitudes in Ladakh, combining intense endurance drills with heavy weight sessions. It is easily one of the most grueling fitness regimens he has taken on in recent years, reflecting a completely new level of commitment to the role. During a 45-day schedule in Ladakh, the superstar adopted a callisthenics-based fitness routine to maintain his physique, as it was difficult to carry a full gym setup at such high-altitude shooting locations,” said the source.

The upcoming war drama seems to be undergoing a major overhaul. Until March, the film was titled Battle of Galwan and was reportedly inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley. Now, however, the project has taken a different turn – its title has been changed, references to China and the Galwan Valley have been dropped, and the team is said to be carrying out extensive reshoots.