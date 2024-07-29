When Salman Khan became first Indian to donate bone marrow, saved a little girl's life: ‘That’s why God is kind to him'

Salman Khan, one of the highest-paid actors in India, is often in news for his personal life. Earlier this year, he made headlines after the shooting outside his Mumbai home. Back in 2010, Salman grabbed attention for donating his bone marrow to save a little girl’s life days after he pledged to Marrow Donor Registry India (MDRI), to donate his bone marrow, if a need arises. As per a 2010 Zee News report, Dr Sunil Parekh, who served on the board of MDRI at the time, confirmed the news. Also read: Salman helps Karnataka student after father's death Salman Khan donated his bone marrow to save child's life. (File Photo/REUTERS)

How Salman ended up donating his bone marrow

He had said, "The people suffering from disease and I thank Salman Khan for coming forward and taking up our cause. Four years ago, Salman had read about Pooja, a little girl who was in need of bone marrow transplant. He got his entire football team to come and donate marrow. Unfortunately, they all backed out last minute, and only Salman and Arbaaz (Salman's brother and actor Arbaaz Khan) landed up donating and became the first donors."

Addressing the problems that make bone marrow donation a problem in India, Salman said at the time, “We have only 5000 donors currently. It's not merely the lack of awareness; it's our attitude that's also the problem. And this will make us responsible for patients' lives. Donate marrow and save a life. It's just like a blood test and doesn't take time. I know some people are scared of blood tests, too... but it's time to become a little brave and make a big difference.”

'Salman Khan is a good human being'

In a 2022 interview with Bollywood Hungama, actor Suniel Shetty talked highly of Salman and mentioned him donating his bone marrow. He had said, “Salman Khan is a good human being and that’s why he talks that way. What did I do for him? I did nothing. Salman Khan donated his bone marrow many years ago to someone. Now that’s a man who wants a change in society and that’s why God is kind to him. God is taking care of him. He’s God’s favourite child!”

Recently, Salman was in news for telling Mumbai Police that he believes the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out the firing at his Galaxy Apartments residence in April this year with the intention to kill him and his family members. The actor's statement is part of the chargesheet filed by police in a court in Mumbai in connection with the incident.