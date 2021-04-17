IND USA
Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from her vacation in the Maldives.
Sara Ali Khan shares a glimpse from her vacation in the Maldives.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan takes a walk by the seashore, enjoys the sunset during her trip to the Maldives. See pics

  • Sara Ali Khan and her mother, actor Amrita Singh are in the Maldives this weekend. The actor has shared a few glimpses from her vacation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 10:00 PM IST

After she spent last weekend in Gulmarg, Sara Ali Khan is soaking up the sun in the Maldives. On Saturday, Sara was photographed at the Mumbai airport with her mother, actor Amrita Singh before she boarded her flight to the island. Now, the actor has shared a glimpse of the view from her room and her walk on the beach.

In the picture shared on her Instagram Stories, Sara revealed her weekend view includes a swimming pool, the sun, and a lot of green trees. Sara then shared a video where she was taking a stroll by the ocean. She was also seen walking in and out of the water while admiring the sunset. She shared the video with the sticker, 'sunset lover.'

Sara Ali Khan shares her view from the Maldives.
Sara Ali Khan shares her view from the Maldives.
Sara Ali Khan shares a video and a picture from the Maldives.
Sara Ali Khan shares a video and a picture from the Maldives.

Sara is the latest Bollywood star to have touched down at the Maldives. In recent times, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dia Mirza and many more paid a visit to the beautiful location and shared pictures from their visit.

Sara, on the other hand, recently returned from Gulmarg. The actor was seen enjoying a break in the snow-capped mountains with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their mother, Amrita. She has been sharing pictures from her trip on Instagram as well. She was seen riding a gondola ride with her mother, relishing a plate full of waffles, enjoying a quiet time in a hot water pool and admiring the view of the mountains in pictures and videos shared on social media.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor shares rare pic of Sridevi and Tamil comedian Vivekh, reveals actor was his 'big fan'

The actor was last seen in Coolie No. 1 last year opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie was released on the digital platform and wasn't well-received by critics and the audience. She will next appear in Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She wrapped the filming in March.


