Shah Rukh Khan fulfils fan's wish, meets him at his hotel: 'Thank you for taking time out for us at 2am'

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his film Pathaan. The actor, who has been busy promoting the action film on social media, recently attended an event in Noida. Now, photos of Shah Rukh meeting some lucky fans have surfaced on Twitter. The actor not only took time out from his busy schedule, but also hosted the fans at his hotel room, and posed for photos. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan sings DDLJ song Tujhe Dekha To at event; crowd cheers as he gives his signature open arms pose. Watch

A fan took to Twitter on Thursday to share a series of photos from his meeting with Shah Rukh. He revealed that the actor met him in the middle of the night, as he thanked Shah Rukh for giving him his 'full time, attention and respect'. Sharing a photo of himself kissing Shah Rukh on the cheek, and another picture of them smiling and embracing one another, the fan tweeted, "Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for taking your time out for us (at) 2am. No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your hotel room and giving us full time, attention and respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you late at night. But I love you."

Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM

No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect.

Thank you for your blessings.



I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u. pic.twitter.com/q6Qbxa1geO — Jatin Gupta (@iamjatin555) January 11, 2023

The fan, named Jatin Gupta, also shared a glimpse of a Pathaan poster, on which Shah Rukh signed his autograph, and wrote, "To Pawan and to Jatin, thank you and love you." He also shared a photo of himself posing with a few other fans outside Shah Rukh's hotel.

Many tweeted about Shah Rukh's interaction with his fans, and lauded him for his gesture. One wrote, "I don't think there will ever be another superstar, who would let a fan do this, let alone hugging him back with so much love, while he kisses him. May every fan, who loves as selflessly as Jatin does, win in life. What a beautiful photo to start the day with!" Another one tweeted, "Wow, lucky fans."

Shah Rukh had recently shared the Pathaan trailer on his social media handles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. The film is set to hit theatres on January 25.

