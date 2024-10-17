Shah Rukh Khan says he makes big films so his parents can watch from heaven: 'I still think my mom's a star'

Shah Rukh Khan is known for starring in some of the biggest and grandest Hindi films. Most of Shah Rukh's most successful films — whether in the romance genre or action — have been larger-than-life. In a recent interview, the actor said he does these 'big films' for his parents, whom he lost very young. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu reveals what she learnt about Shah Rukh Khan during Dunki) Shah Rukh Khan opened up about losing his parents

Shah Rukh Khan was recently a guest at the Locarno Film Festival. On the sidelines of the fest, he appeared on the Locarno Meets podcast, on which he spoke about, among other things, his 2002 hit Devdas. When the host asked him about what Devdas meant for his career, the actor spoke about how he came on board the film, but there was a time when it was almost shelved.

Shah Rukh Khan on doing big films

"There came a time that we wouldn't be doing it, and I moved on. But I was very keen to do such a film in my career," Shah Rukh said, adding, “My parents had passed away by the time I joined films, both of them were not alive. I don't know, for some reason, I always felt I'll make films which are very big, so that my mom and dad can see them from heaven.”

The actor called this a ‘childish thought,’ but added that he still believes his mom is a star, referring to the oft-held belief among children that the deceased go on to become stars in the sky. “I still think my mom's a star, and it works. I think I even know the star she is. So I just felt that if I made Devdas, she would really like it. She would appreciate it,” the actor added.

Shah Rukh Khan's big successes

Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was the most expensive Indian film made at that point. The 2002 release had a reported budget of ₹50 crore. The film, which also starred Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit, was a commercial and critical success. Over the years, Shah Rukh has appeared in several grand films, ranging from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One to his recent action thrillers, Jawan and Pathaan. The actor is now reportedly teaming up with daughter Suhana Khan for Sujoy Ghosh's King.