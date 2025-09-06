Shah Rukh Khan's team reacts after his look from King leaks, has a request for fans: ‘Let’s keep the magic alive’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's team has reacted a few days after his grey-hair look from King got leaked. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani re-shared a post that requested the actor's fans not to share pictures revealing his look. After Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King.(AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan's team reacts after his pic got leaked from King set

The original post was shared by an Instagram fan account, @teamsrkcfc. The post read, “We request everyone to not share or repost any recent pics or videos of SRK's look. Let's keep the magic alive and enjoy the big reveal together. Let's keep the surprise alive until SRK or Red Chillies Entertainment themselves reveal it. Thank you.”

It was captioned, "ATTENTION SRKians. We all know how excited everyone is to witness the next magical look of our King @iamsrk, but let’s not spoil the surprise! Please don’t share/repost any recent pics or videos — let’s wait together for the BIG REVEAL from SRK himself or @redchilliesent. Let’s keep the magic alive. Let’s keep the surprise intact. Let’s enjoy it together as one big SRK family."

Pooja simply re-shared it but didn't add anything to it. Reacting to the original post, a fan said, "Let’s safeguard the thrill and witness the grand moment together." "Alas, the surprise is already spoiled, photos and videos have already spread, unfortunately," read a comment. A person wrote, "Yes, please. Let's not spoil the fun."

About Shah Rukh's leaked pic

The leaked picture was clicked by a fan in Mumbai, and later widely shared on social media on Thursday and Friday. It showed Shah Rukh, dressed in a white shirt with grey salt and pepper hairdo and black sunglasses, exiting a McDonald's restaurant. This is the first time Shah Rukh's look from the film's shoot was shared online.

About King

King will mark Shah Rukh's first film after the 2023 release, Dunki. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. In 2023, Shah Rukh featured in three films--Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, all of which were box office successes.