Shah Rukh Khan was overlooked by Congress for a National Award, says former BJP MLA Raj Purohit

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently bagged his first-ever National Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in Jawan. His win has sparked war of words between the BJP and the Congress. Congress leader and Maharashtra MLA Bhai Jagtap accused the ruling BJP of politicising the awards for electoral gains, and former BJP MLA Raj Purohit stated that, unlike the Congress, the BJP has recognised Shah Rukh purely on merit. Shah Rukh Khan won his first National Award for Best Actor for Jawan.(Photos: Instagram, X)

BJP and Congress' war of words over Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win

Speaking to PTI Videos, Raj Purohit said, “Many people felt that the Congress overlooked Shah Rukh Khan all these years. The BJP never judged the actor on the basis of religion but recognised his talent and performances. Shah Rukh winning the award counters the accusation that the BJP practices caste or religious discrimination. The saffron party believes in unity, meritocracy and capability.”

On the other hand Congress MLA Bhai Jagtap questioned the timing of the honour, telling PTI, “You did not give him a National Award in these eleven years. Why suddenly now? Is it because of Bihar elections or Maharashtra (local body) elections?” While he congratulated Shah Rukh, calling him a cultural asset, Jagtap alleged that the BJP was using the award to serve its political agenda, adding, “The only motive behind honouring Shah Rukh Khan is elections.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win

Shah Rukh won the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan, sharing the honour with Vikrant Massey, who was recognised for 12th Fail. While some fans expressed disappointment that SRK didn’t receive the award earlier for acclaimed films like Swades, Chak De! India or My Name Is Khan, many others celebrated the long-overdue recognition.

His children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, also shared emotional posts from the ceremony. Posting a picture of their father wearing the silver medal, they wrote, “You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold, but this Silver is Gold… Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award. Congratulations papa, we love you.”

(With inputs from PTI)