Shanaya Kapoor says she didn't take debut film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan's mixed reception to heart; here's why

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor made her Bollywood debut opposite Vikrant Massey in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The film received mixed reviews and failed to perform at the box office. However, in a recent interview with India Today, the actor revealed that she did not take the setback to heart as she was already shooting for her upcoming film, Tu Yaa Main. Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the shoot of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Shanaya Kapoor says she didn't take the mixed response to debut film to heart Shanaya shared that it has always been her dream to see theatres packed for her films. When that did not happen with her debut, she tried to focus on the larger picture. She said, “When it didn’t happen, especially because it was my first film and it took time for the movie to release, I was still focusing on that moment. I was just blown away. The people who did watch the film—their love really gave me a lot of motivation.”

She added, “I was shooting for Tu Yaa Main at the time, so I didn’t take it too much to heart. I wanted to focus on this film and give it everything I had. You have to keep hoping, you can’t let that hope die. I want to keep taking risks, having fun, and exploring. I always want to try new things and take that risk."

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, the romantic drama was adapted from Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It. The film starred Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles, alongside Saanand Verma, Rajesh Jais, Vikram Kochhar and Bharti Sharma in key roles. Despite mixed reviews, the film managed to collect only ₹2.08 crore worldwide, emerging as a box-office flop.