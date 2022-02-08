Shraddha Kapoor shares throwback gems with ‘aaji’ Lata Mangeshkar, calls her ‘greatest of all time’ in send-off post

Just days after Lata Mangeshkar's death, actor Shraddha Kapoor remembered the legendary singer in a tribute post. Shraddha dedicated a note to her ‘aaji’ along with a bunch of throwback photos.

On Tuesday morning, Shraddha wrote about being thankful for having known Lata so closely. “I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly the greatest of all time! I love you Lata Aaji," Shraddha wrote in her post.

She began her photo carousel with a childhood photo of herself along with her ‘aaji’, in which both can be seen sharing a happy moment. The remaining throwback memories in the post are black and white glimpses of Lata from her younger days.

Lata, who was very fond of Shraddha, often featured in the actor's social media posts. Shraddha's late maternal grandfather, singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was Lata's cousin.

Shraddha attended the singer's funeral on Sunday. Lata was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. During Lata's funeral procession, a teary Shraddha was seen praying with folded hands. On Saturday, when Lata's health deteriorated, Shraddha was seen rushing to the hospital along with her mother Shivangi Kolhapure.

Shraddha Kapoor at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral.

Lata died on Sunday at the age of 92 following a multi-organ failure. She was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital last month after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Lata's funeral was also attended by celebs such as Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid a floral tribute to the singing legend.

Ahead of the funeral, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, and Bhagyashree, among others, visited the late singer's home to pay their last respects.

