Shriya Saran speaks out against AI abuse after Janhvi Kapoor’s morphed video sparked outrage: ‘It’s annoying and not right’
Shriya Saran talked about the misuse of AI to objectify women days after Janhvi Kapoor's AI -morphed video circulated widely on social media.
Recently, an AI-generated video of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was widely circulated on social media before being taken down. The video digitally manipulated Janhvi’s appearance in the song Chuttamalle from Devara, depicting her in a sexually explicit manner. Janhvi, Jr NTR and others condemned the video. Now, actor Shriya Saran has also spoken out against the misuse of AI to objectify women.
Shriya Saran on misuse of AI
In an interview with News18, Shriya, who has also been a victim of AI abuse, with morphed images of her circulating online, spoke about the issue. She said, "It’s funny. Sometimes, I don’t even know if it’s me. They change the size of your b**s, suddenly the cape that you were wearing is gone or your a* looks bigger. You’ve to take it with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it’s annoying and it’s not right."
She added, "While AI has a lot to give us and a lot to help us with, there’s also a lot it can change for us. It can lead to things that can be dangerous. I think that applies to every technology. With time, we’ve to either learn to live with it or deal with it."
Earlier this week, an AI-morphed video featuring Janhvi and Jr NTR in the Chuttamalle song from their 2024 film Devara sparked a massive debate online. Janhvi took to Instagram to condemn the ‘criminal misuse’ of AI to objectify women, describing the video as ‘deeply violating’ and ‘bordering on sexual assault’. In a lengthy note, she said the issue reflected the wider reality of being a woman who has to constantly negotiate for her safety. Actors including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar also came out in support of Janhvi.
About Shriya Saran’s recent work
Shriya was most recently seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion. The third instalment in the Drishyam franchise also features Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta and Tabu reprising their roles, with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast as a new addition. The film received positive reviews from audiences and critics.
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man whose efforts to protect his loved ones have kept him one step ahead of the police. The final chapter follows the Salgaonkar family as their past resurfaces and new evidence threatens to expose the truth.
The film also received praise from Mohanlal, who wrote, "I watched Drishyam The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done."
Drishyam 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career, collecting over ₹490 crore worldwide at the box office within just 11 days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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