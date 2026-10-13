Shriya Saran speaks out against AI abuse after Janhvi Kapoor’s morphed video sparked outrage: ‘It’s annoying and not right’

Recently, an AI-generated video of Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor was widely circulated on social media before being taken down. The video digitally manipulated Janhvi’s appearance in the song Chuttamalle from Devara, depicting her in a sexually explicit manner. Janhvi, Jr NTR and others condemned the video. Now, actor Shriya Saran has also spoken out against the misuse of AI to objectify women. Shriya Saran talks about the misuse of AI to objectify women.

Shriya Saran on misuse of AI In an interview with News18, Shriya, who has also been a victim of AI abuse, with morphed images of her circulating online, spoke about the issue. She said, "It’s funny. Sometimes, I don’t even know if it’s me. They change the size of your b**s, suddenly the cape that you were wearing is gone or your a* looks bigger. You’ve to take it with a pinch of salt. Having said that, it’s annoying and it’s not right."

She added, "While AI has a lot to give us and a lot to help us with, there’s also a lot it can change for us. It can lead to things that can be dangerous. I think that applies to every technology. With time, we’ve to either learn to live with it or deal with it."

Earlier this week, an AI-morphed video featuring Janhvi and Jr NTR in the Chuttamalle song from their 2024 film Devara sparked a massive debate online. Janhvi took to Instagram to condemn the ‘criminal misuse’ of AI to objectify women, describing the video as ‘deeply violating’ and ‘bordering on sexual assault’. In a lengthy note, she said the issue reflected the wider reality of being a woman who has to constantly negotiate for her safety. Actors including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar also came out in support of Janhvi.

About Shriya Saran’s recent work Shriya was most recently seen in Drishyam: The Conclusion. The third instalment in the Drishyam franchise also features Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta and Tabu reprising their roles, with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast as a new addition. The film received positive reviews from audiences and critics.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man whose efforts to protect his loved ones have kept him one step ahead of the police. The final chapter follows the Salgaonkar family as their past resurfaces and new evidence threatens to expose the truth.

The film also received praise from Mohanlal, who wrote, "I watched Drishyam The Conclusion, and I am truly impressed with the way they have brought this much-loved journey to a befitting end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew on a job so well done."

Drishyam 3 has emerged as the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career, collecting over ₹490 crore worldwide at the box office within just 11 days.