Soha Ali Khan says her daughter Inaya is ‘supportive’ of her returning to work: She understands I have dreams

Actor Soha Ali Khan is gearing up for her upcoming film. Talking to Elle about playing a grey character in Chhorii 2, with Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role, she opened up about how her daughter Inaya reacted after she decided to star in the film. (Also Read: When Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu returned to Paris, the city they got engaged in) Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaya.

‘It’s important for me to earn my own income’

Soha joked that when she first told her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaya that she plays a ‘slightly negative and mean’ character in the film, they understood given that she’s a disciplinarian at home. Talking about her daughter in particular she said, “She (Inaya) is now six and has a sense of self. She’s old enough for me to step away and focus on things I want to do for myself, not just for my husband, daughter, or family.”

Soha also stated that not only does Inaya understand her dreams, in the long run, the move will also help her achieve her dreams too. She said, “I have personal ambitions and things I want to pursue as a professional. She is also understanding and supportive of my work. She’s of an age where she understands that I have my dreams, that it’s important for me to earn my own income, and all of that will help her to achieve her dreams as well.”

Soha’s recent work

Soha married Kunal in 2015, taking a break that year and appearing in 31st October and Ghayal: Once Again in 2016. Inaya was born in 2017, the year she starred in Sound Proof. After working in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, she starred in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hush Hush in 2022. In 2023 she acted in the film 69 and will soon be seen in Chhorii 2.