Sonakshi Sinha narrates poem on farmers, pays 'tribute to the hands that feed us'
- Sonakshi Sinha came out in support of protesting farmers and narrated a poem which tried to explain why they have taken to the streets.
Sonakshi Sinha, who has expressed solidarity with the protesting farmers, has now shared a tribute to them on Instagram. She lent her voice to a poem which tries to explain why the farmers have left their homes to protest on the streets and why they are being branded as rioters. She also shared a montage of powerful visuals from the agitation.
“Nazarein milake, khud se poocho - kyun? A tribute to the hands that feed us... a beautiful poem written by @varadbhatnagar. Shot and conceptualized by @gursanjam.s.puri and narrated by me. #farmersprotest,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.
Earlier, Sonakshi expressed her disapproval towards tweets posted by Bollywood and sports stars criticising international celebrities for supporting farmers. “The voices raised are about the violation of human rights, suppressions of free internet and expression, state propaganda, hate speech and abuse of power,” she shared a post originally by a handle @storysellercomics on Instagram stories.
The post said, “Journalists are being harassed. Internet has been banned. Protesters are being vilified through state and media propaganda. Hate speech (desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro sardaro ko resurfaced) is flourishing. THAT is the issue that's taken global centre stage.”
“To re-iterate, news tonight will try to paint a picture that 'outside forces' are trying to meddle in the functioning of our country. Please don't give in to that narrative. It's human, standing up for other humans. THAT'S the narrative,” it added.
Last week, the external affairs ministry issued a statement that ‘vested interest groups’ were trying to mobilise global support against India, in the wake of prominent international figures including Rihanna and Greta Thunberg drawing attention to the farmers’ protest. Without taking any names, the ministry criticised ‘sensationalist social media hashtags and comments’ by ‘celebrities and others’.
After the external affairs ministry’s statement, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and others put out similar tweets about the ongoing farmers’ protest, with many of them using hashtags such as ‘India against propaganda’ and ‘India together’.
