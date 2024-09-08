Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi after wedding, perform aarti together. Watch

Ever since she shared pictures from her wedding, Sonakshi, 37, and Zaheer, 35, received a lot of hatred on social media for their inter-faith union. There was a point when she disabled comments on some of her posts.

Sonakshi celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Zaheer

On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how she celebrated the Ganesh festival. She shared a video of herself along with Zaheer performing Ganesh aarti together at Arpita Khan Sharma’s grand Ganpati celebrations.

Sharing the video through a joint post, she wrote, “Love grows in respect when a couple honours each other’s beliefs in true harmony… Our first Ganpati after shaadi."

For the outing, Sonakshi picked a teal blue flowy anarkali with silver zardozi and hand embroidery work done in a jaal design all over, while Zaheer was seen in a blue and white kurta.

“Wooowwww, happy Sona, happy Zooo, Happy Gannu, happy everyone! Love ittt,” wrote one fan reacting to the video. Another fan mentioned, “This is what I like accepting and embracing each other’s religion and the rituals and ignore the world.”

Sonakshi Sinha on interfaith marriage

Sometime back, in an interview with ETimes, Sonakshi and Zaheer said that their respective faiths have never been a part of any discussions.

Talking about imbibing each other's cultures as a married couple, Sonakshi said, “Absolutely! I think it will be beautiful. But genuinely, we're not that very different from each other. Our core values are the same. Basically, our parents have taught us to be good human beings and believe in God, irrespective of whatever name you know him by. The most important thing in life is to be a good person kind of values we have imbibed - that's the kind of values we have imbibed.”

About the couple

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by loved ones, including family, friends, and industry colleagues. The couple's love story, which began on June 23, 2017, culminated in a marriage on the same date, making it a special occasion.

The couple later celebrated with a grand reception at Bastian. Interestingly, they met through Salman Khan, a close childhood friend of Zaheer's father, Iqbal Ratansi. Salman also supported Zaheer's debut film, Notebook, where he starred alongside Pranutan Bahl. Sonakshi and Zaheer's connection grew stronger after working together on the film Double XL, co-produced by Huma Qureshi.