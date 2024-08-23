Sonakshi Sinha shares mushy pics with Zaheer Iqbal from New York; Manisha Koirala reacts

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married in June in the presence of their loved ones at her residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate civil wedding and was followed by a star-studded reception at the restaurant Bastian. Now, the couple has been travelling. On Friday, Sonakshi shared fresh photos from their US trip. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal enjoy ‘beautiful sunsets' by the pool on their honeymoon. See pics Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posed for pictures in New York.

‘You two are just gorgeous’

In one of the pictures, Zaheer Iqbal lifted Sonakshi in his arms as they posed at what appeared to be a wineyard in Southampton, New York. There was a sun-kissed picture of the two almost sharing a kiss, and also a happy photo of them at a restaurant. In her caption, Sonakshi wrote, "Home is where the heart is… and wherever in the world… my heart is with my home..."

A fan commented on her post, "Both are very lovely husband and wife..." Another said, "I see unconditional love..." A comment by actor Manisha Koirala read, "You two are just gorgeous." A fan also said, “True love never fades...”

Sonakshi and Zaheer's UP trip

The couple, alongside actor Pankaj Tripathi and former actor and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, participated in the India Day Parade held in New York City, US, on Independence Day 2024. Sonakshi was the grand marshal, and the guests of honour included Pankaj and Manoj. A few days prior, the newlyweds had shared adorable glimpses from actor Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's birthday party in Mumbai.

Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding

Sonakshi married Zaheer on June 23; it was an intimate wedding. The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars such as Kajol, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actor Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate the union.

On the work front, Sonakshi is now seen in Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem; helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Kakuda is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and was released on ZEE5. Her web series, Heeramandi, was released in May 2024.