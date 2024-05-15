Sonali Bendre on former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s ‘kidnap kar lunga’ proposal: ‘I don’t know how true it is’

The actor, who has been promoting her latest show The Broken News season 2, was having a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, when she was asked about Shoaib’s comment. Shubhankar also told her that the cricketer had once confessed that he has a huge crush on her.

Sonali’s reaction

The actor was surprised when she heard the remark, and exclaimed, “Did he really say that? I don’t know how true this is though. Fake news existed even then!” Sonali added.

When the host shared that there is a viral claim that Shoaib said that he would ‘kidnap’ her, Sonali said, “I don’t know if he really said it…” At that moment, she got to know that the cricketer was a fan of hers, she was happy to know that, and said, “Thank God for that, my career is because of that (audience loving me)!”

About the viral claim

It’s been years since the claims exist, which state that the former Pakistani cricketer once confessed in an interview that he had a massive crush on Sonali. It added that he wanted to marry her, where it was reported that he would go to any extent to get his marriage proposal accepted. He joked that if the actor rejected his proposal, he would kidnap her.

Back in 2019, Shoaib had clarified that he never said anything related to Sonali. Through a video posted on his own YouTube page, Shoaib had said he wanted to put a stop to rumours “once and for all”.

“I never met Sonali Bendre! I was also never her fan! I’ve seen her in films and she is indeed a beautiful woman, but I’ve not been a fan. Yes, when she fought back her cancer, that’s when I started being her fan as a person, because of how courageous she was. But bhai mere, I had nothing to do with her,” he said in the video.

Sonali’s work film

Sonali made her acting debut with Aag in 1994, and has featured in projects such as Diljale (1996), Major Saab (1998), Sarfarosh (1999), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), among others. Most recently, she was seen in the second chapter of the newsroom drama, The Broken News, which released on May 3.