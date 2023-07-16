Suhana Khan looks ravishing in red saree and bindi as she shares new pic with cousin

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is months away from her much-awaited Bollywood debut later this year. Ahead of her film release, she has established herself as a popular celebrity on Instagram. On Sunday, Suhana treated her loyal fans to her latest picture in a saree. Also read: Ananya Panday says she isn't insecure about BFF Suhana Khan's entry in Bollywood Suhana Khan is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Suhana Khan shares new saree pic

In the photo, Suhana Khan was joined by her cousin Alia Chhiba and another girl. Suhana stole the limelight in a ravishing red saree, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. She further elevated her look with her signature makeup look and untied hair. She added a humble red bindi and traditional earrings to finish off the look.

Suhana Khan shares a new photo with her cousin.

Suhana held her cousin's hand as all of them smiled for the camera. The photo is originally shared by Alia and Suhana reposted it on her Instagram Stories. It's seemingly clicked at someone's house.

The Khan family

Suhana is the middle child of Shah Rukh and Gauri. She also has an elder brother, Aryan Khan who is an entrepreneur. Aryan will be marking his Bollywood debut soon, just like Suhana, however, his interest lies in filmmaking. Aryan is currently working on his debut project, said to be an OTT series, which is being backed by his parents' production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan and Suhana also have a younger brother, AbRam who is studying in school in Mumbai.

Suhana's upcoming film

Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. It is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will release on Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The Archies marks not only the acting debut of Suhana but also of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, as well as the late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja are also part of the Netflix project.

Recently the teaser of The Archies was released. It was received well by the audience. All about rock n' roll, friendship, love, freedom, heartbreak and rebellion, the film promises a fun ride. It is set in 1964.

