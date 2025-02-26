Sunita Ahuja's manager responds to divorce rumours with Govinda; here's what she said

Bollywood actor Govinda recently caught headlines for his personal life after reports surfaced online claiming that he and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, were heading for divorce after 38 years of marriage. Now, Sunita's manager has clarified if the couple's marriage is going through a rough patch, in an interview with Mint. Sunita Ahuja's manager refutes rumours of her divorce with Govinda.

Sunita's manager reacts

Sunita's manager, Sadia Solkar, refuted the reports regarding Govinda and Sunita's strained marriage and told the portal, “This is not true.” However, she further refused to comment any further on the rumours.

Before this, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha told HT City, "Sunita ji ne jo recent interviews mein baatein boli hain, yeh unn sab ka nateeja hai. Unhone zyaada bol diya hai (The rumours began as a result of everything Sunita Ji has been saying in recent interviews. She might have said a bit too much. And you know Govinda sir… there is friction.” When asked about the legal proceedings between the couple, he said, “No, they are not involved as of now, I urge everyone to wait for a day or two."

The divorce rumours sparked after a source told ETimes, "Sunita apparently sent a separation notice a few months ago, but there has been no movement since then." However, Govinda's niece and nephew, Arti Singh and Krushna Abhishek slammed the rumours calling them baseless gossip, believing that the couple could never get divorced. However, the couple has yet to issue a clarification about the rumours.

Govinda and Sunita's relationship

Sunita and Govinda fell in love with each other even before the actor rose to stardom in Bollywood. Sunita was in class 9th when she first met Govinda at a wedding. They have a family connection as Sunita is the sister-in-law of Govinda's maternal uncle, who launched him in Bollywood. However, their love blossomed years later. The two have been married to each other for 38 years and even have two kids, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan.