Tamil director Shankar calls Yash's Ravana a lovable villain in his Ramayana review; praises actor's performance
After watching Nitesh Tiwari's Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana, Tamil director Shankar was all praise for it. Read his review.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana hit screens on November 5 ahead of Diwali. The film received mixed reviews upon its release and has performed decently at the box office. Tamil director Shankar recently watched the film and posted his review. Interestingly, he called Yash’s Ravana a lovable villain in the film.
Shankar all praise for Yash and Ramayana
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Shankar called Ramayana a spectacle and stated that he had never seen visuals like this in Indian cinema. He wrote, “#Ramayana – What a spectacle!!! Never seen visuals like this in Indian cinema. Huge appreciation to @malhotra_namit and @niteshtiwari22 for taking Indian cinema to international standards.”
He also praised his frequent collaborator AR Rahman for his music, writing, “Brilliant VFX, rich production values, superb look and feel, great music by @arrahman and @HansZimmer, and massive sound!” The 2.0 and Indian 2 director then praised Yash and his performance, “It’s a delight to watch @TheNameIsYash in every frame. He is such a lovable villain and has delivered a quality performance.”
Shankar also sent love to the rest of the team, writing, “Best wishes to #RanbirKapoor and @Sai_Pallavi92. Grand applause to the entire team for this wonderful effort and making Indian cinema proud!” Director Nitesh commented on his post with folded-hands emojis, writing, “Thanks a lot sir.”
About Ramayana
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. Ranbir plays Ram in the film, Sai plays Sita, and Yash plays Ravana. The film also stars Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanaka, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Shobana as Kaikashi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, and more.
The first part delves into Ravana’s backstory, setting up the tale till his abduction of Sita after a fight with Jatayu, voiced by Anupam Kher. It also shows Ram’s childhood and upbringing, his marriage to Sita, the circumstances of his 14-year exile, and his vow to bring Sita back from Ravana. The film ends with a tease of Sunny Deol as Hanuman, who will join the main cast in the second part.
Ramayana has collected ₹112.90 crore net in India and ₹221.05 crore worldwide in its first two days of release. It was released in all South Indian languages and Hindi, as well as in 2D, 3D and other formats. It remains to be seen how much the film collects by its opening weekend.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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