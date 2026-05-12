The Family Man's Sharib Hashmi says wife Nasreen's cancer has relapsed for the 6th time: ‘Himmat se deal karti hain’

During the chat, Nasreen revealed that Sharib totally broke down when he got to know about the diagnosis for the first time. He added, “She has undergone the surgery 5 times now. She has relapsed 5 times. It has come back for the 6th time. This time it has spread everywhere. This shall pass too, the treatment is going on. Jis tareeke se ye deal kar rahi thi usse hum sab ko himmat fir milne lagi. Uska jo cancer hain kaafi aggressive nature ka hain isliye itni baar relapse hota hain lekin uske bawajoot bhi ye kaafi himmat ke saath ussey deal karti hain. Fight karti hain (The way she deals with it gives us the courage. The cancer is very aggressive hence it has relapsed so much. But still she has been fighting so well).”

Actor Sharib Hashmi became a household name with his role as Srikant Tiwari’s sidekick JK Talpade in Raj & DK’s The Family Man . Turns out, he is quite the family man in real life too. In a chat with Hauterrfly, Sharib was seen with wife Nasreen Hashmi as the two of them spoke about their journey together. Nasreen is a five-time survivor of oral cancer, having fought the disease since her diagnosis in 2018.

Nasreen praises Sharib for being there for her Nasreen said about Sharib, “He didn't leave my side. Even if there was a shoot and he was busy, he still manages and reaches the hospital. From the time we are in hospital, till discharge he would take his bag and sit there. He would not move. Constantly, him being there used to feel very good to me. That he is there for me. That was comforting. In many ways he has been there.”

Sharib Hashmi married Nasreen Hashmi on December 27, 2003. The couple, who have two children (a girl and a boy), met as teenagers and have been together for over three decades.

From his debut with Shah Rukh Khan, to his more popular Filmistaan to gaining nationwide fame as JK Talpade in The Family Man, Sharib Hashmi has made his place in the entertainment industry with his performances. Most recently, he was seen as the husband of Tarla Dalal in Huma Qureshi's biopic Tarla which had a digital premiere on ZEE5. He was also seen in a small role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.