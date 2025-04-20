Urvashi Rautela denies saying there is a temple for her, blames media for twisting her words: 'People don’t even listen'

Actor Urvashi Rautela has responded to the backlash she faced after saying that there was a 'temple in her name' in Uttarakhand. The actor claimed this in a recent interview, after which she was not just trolled by a section of social media for being 'delusional', but also criticised by religious leaders for 'mocking' faith. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela’s claim of ‘temple’ in her name sparks outrage among Badrinath priests and locals) Urvashi Rautela has clarified her temple remark.

Urvashi Rautela clarifies her statement

On Saturday, the actor's team released an official statement on her behalf, clarifying her statement. "Urvashi Rautela said that there is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand, not Urvashi Rautela’s temple. Now people don’t even listen to things properly; just hearing ‘Urvashi’ or ‘temple,’ they assumed that people worship Urvashi Rautela. Listen to this video properly and then speak (sic)," read the statement.

The actor added that people and the media need to verify facts before making any sort of allegations. "It is essential that before making baseless allegations or derogatory comments against any individual, the facts are thoroughly verified. Everyone in society should treat each other with respect and understanding so that everyone’s rights can be protected (sic)," the statement concluded.

What Urvashi had said

Earlier this week, during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi claimed that she has a temple in Uttarakhand, which is next to the Badrinath temple. She said, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a ‘Urvashi temple’ right next to it”. When the host asked if people go to the temple to take blessings, Urvashi laughed and responded, “Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It’s a temple, they will do that)”.

However, priests and locals, who consider the temple sacred, were not pleased with the actress's bold statement, with several calling for the government to take action against her for hurting religious sentiments.

The Urvashi Temple is associated with a figure in Hindu mythology, Goddess Sati, who is highly revered and considered one of the 108 Shaktipeeths. According to legend, the temple emerged at the site where Goddess Sati's body fell.