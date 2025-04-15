Urvashi Rautela throws shade at Tamannaah Bhatia? Shares, then deletes post calling Sorry Bol better than Nasha

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela recently featured in a dance number in Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s film Jaat. The song, titled Sorry Bol, received mixed reviews from the audience. The actor has once again grabbed attention as her now-deleted post comparing her song to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Nasha from Raid 2 surfaced online. (Also Read: Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic posts after backlash on calling Kiara Advani's Game Changer a ‘disaster’) Urvashi Rautela's now-deleted post comparing her song with Tamannaah Bhatia's Nasha surfaced on the internet.

Urvashi Rautela shares comment comparing her song to Tamannaah Bhatia's Nasha

On Monday, Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a comment in which a fan had compared her song Sorry Bol from Jaat with Tamannaah’s Nasha from Raid 2. The comment read, “This song is far better than Nasha.” She later deleted the post, but a Reddit user took a screenshot and shared it on the platform.

Taking a dig at Urvashi, a Reddit user wrote, “How could she not do so? Being the youngest, most beautiful woman in the world, she has certain responsibilities — to always emerge as the first person to appreciate herself every time a new work of hers is released.” Another commented, “First lady to be blatantly arrogant.” One more comment read, “Not her first time, y’all are forgetting when she shaded Kiara by name when Game Changer bombed.”

When Urvashi Rautela compared Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer

Earlier, during the promotion of her film Daaku Maharaaj, Urvashi commented on Game Changer’s box office performance and told Lehren TV, “Shankar sir is a very celebrated director. I’ve worked with him before too, in Indian 2. I think yeh poora hi game change ho gaya because obviously woh film ka bhi bohot zyada hype tha” (I think the entire game got changed because even that film had a lot of hype).

She further compared her film to Game Changer and said, “But I think ki agar Kiara Advani ki Game Changer disaster hui hai aur meri Daaku Maharaaj blockbuster hit ho gayi hai, then it’s not my mistake. I feel, ‘Kyun yeh tweets waqera ho rahe hain?’” (If Kiara Advani’s Game Changer is a disaster and my Daaku Maharaaj is a blockbuster hit, then it’s not my mistake. I feel, ‘Why are these tweets happening?’). Her comments sparked backlash on social media.

About Jaat

Jaat features a special dance number with Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, and Vineet Singh in key roles. Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the action drama opened to a mixed response from the audience and has crossed the ₹50 crore mark worldwide in five days.