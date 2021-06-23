Vidya Balan says every woman is a 'Sherni': 'Few are badass, others introverted like Vidya Vincent'

Vidya Balan, who is currently basking in praise after the release of her action-thriller movie Sherni, says she thinks every woman is a lioness in real life, much like the character she played in the film.

"Every woman is a Sherni. A few of them are bold and badass; while others are introverted just like Vidya Vincent, but does that make them inferior? I think they have the ability to do the right tasks in the right ways--- even if that makes her liable for punishment," says Vidya in a conversation with ANI.

The actor essays the character of Vidya Vincent- an upright forest officer, who powers through the brutal beasts of social barriers set by the patriarchal society and the lackadaisical attitudes within her department.

"Vincent gets a transfer in the movie but she continues to work with honesty! So, I think every woman is a Sherni," says Vidya Balan on the fictional story which is about the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict.





The actor also shared that she was excited to sign the Amit V Masurkar directed film because of the concept that the movie will be shot in a jungle.

"Amit didn't have the script when he came to me, he just narrated to me the plot and the concept of the film and I was so impressed by the very fact that it will be shot in a real jungle," says the 42-year-old actor.

The movie showcases Vidya's incredible journey, set in a world full of quirky yet relatable characters, as she navigates through her marriage with her rather unusual job, all this while trying to resolve the man-animal conflict.

The movie also has an eclectic mix of actors like Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi in key roles.

On a related note, Vidya also shared her excitement on the trailer launch of the movie earlier, and said, "The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video and hope to engage them in unexpected ways," she says.

Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, across the globe in 240 plus countries.