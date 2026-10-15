Where have Bollywood's children's films vanished? Why the industry that gave Makdee and Taare Zameen Par won't bet on kids anymore

Film historians often argue that the 1950s and 60s was the golden age of Indian cinema, when filmmakers experimented with genres, subjects, and socio-political issues freely and without sacrificing mainstream commercial aspirations. The period gave rise to several desi film genres that remain prevalent today. A similar case could be made for the period between the late 90s and early 2010s for ‘children’s films’ in India. During that 15-17-year period, major filmmakers and stars experimented with mainstream films aimed at children. Be it animation, fantasy, or even coming-of-age, kids were spoilt for choice when it came to Hindi films made for them. The upcoming film, Little Thomas, is a rarity in these times with a child actor in the lead.

Around the turn of the millennium, Hindi cinema saw a big, positive change in how films meant for children were mounted, made, and marketed. Mainstream stars, actors, and producers increasingly began to venture into the space. And this continued for over a decade. Vishal Bhardwaj began his career with Makdee and Blue Umbrella. Anurag Kashyap followed Black Friday with Return of Hanuman. Both Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions backed multiple children’s films. And then there were the non-star-led films that still left their mark, from Stanley Ka Dabba to Jajantaram Mamantaram.

That is in stark contrast to how the situation is today. The big stars no longer work in children's films. The animation industry has found mythology to be the only gateway for kids, and independent slice-of-life films have diminished in number. So much so that when the trailer of Little Thomas - a film with an 8-year-old in the lead - dropped, the words used to describe it were ‘rare’ and ‘niche’. What changed, then? Hindustan Times spoke to stakeholders - filmmakers, writers, and producers - who have made such films before to decode where Bollywood’s children’s films vanished.