Are Kylie and Timothee still together? Reports describe their romance as ‘low-key’ & ‘chill’

Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old entrepreneur, socialite, and Timothee Chalamet, the 27-year-old actor, are keeping things light and breezy in their relationship, reports reveal. While both stars are swamped with work commitments, they manage to find moments to spend together. Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet keep casual romance amid busy schedules, enjoying low-key moments together.

A source close to the duo told ET, "Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can. Kylie's busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other." The source further emphasizes their low-key approach, stating, “They're keeping things low-key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together.”

Although their romance is the talk of the town, neither Kylie nor Timothee has addressed it publicly, and they haven't made any official appearances together. In May, Kylie was spotted at Timothee's Beverly Hills home, and they even joined a family gathering alongside Kendall Jenner and Timothee's sister, Pauline Chalamet.

Sources suggest that Kylie is enjoying this relationship, which is notably different from her past experiences. The insider shares, "It's new and exciting for Kylie, and she's having a lot of fun." Despite their connection, it's clear that Kylie's focus remains on her role as a mother to her children, Stormi and Aire.

Meanwhile, Kylie's relationship with her ex, Travis Scott, appears to be respectful and centered around their shared responsibility of co-parenting their kids. The source states, "Kylie and Travis are co-parenting well. They’ve both been doing their own things and doing their best to respect one another." It's evident that their children's well-being is a top priority for both.

Despite the whirlwind of fame around them, Kylie and Timothee seem to be taking things slow. The rumors of the couple dating started in April when a source revealed that they were enjoying each other's company.