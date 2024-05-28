Ariana Grande teases eerie new music video for "The Boy Is Mine" from hit album Eternal Sunshine, to preimere June 7

Ariana Grande announced that "The Boy Is Mine," the eighth single on her latest album Eternal Sunshine, will receive a music video in an Instagram post captioned "meow." The post contained a teaser of the video, which also announced that the full music video for "The Boy Is Mine" will be released on Friday, June 7. US singer Ariana Grande announces the release date for her music video "The Boy Is Mine" (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

What does the teaser clip entail?

In a 10-second Instagram clip, a man turns on a tap and plunges his face into the sink, while a chilling hand with glass claws prys open the door.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This follows music videos for "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" and the popular single "Yes, And?" Both of which came out earlier this year.

All three tracks are from her latest album, Eternal Sunshine. The "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" video, which premiered on the album's release day, references the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, in which Grande's character begins a procedure that erases all memories of a former partner. However, the "The Boy is Mine" teaser has darker undertones.

Grande talks about the inspiration for the song "The Boy is Mine"

"The Boy is Mine" gave rise to internet rumours about her connection with Ethan Slater, the former lead in the Broadway show Spongebob Squarepants. The song shares its title with a 1998 Brandy and Monica song with an R&B-pop vibe. Grande stated that she "always wanted to reimagine" the 1998 hit, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 weeks, in an interview she did in March with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

In a Rolling Stone review, Grande's album Eternal Sunshine was called “a gorgeously exposed journey to the end of her world—or at least what she believes to be the end. It’s a divorce album that goes through all the stages of grief, and the singer navigates a new beginning with some of the most honest and inventive songs of her career so far.”