Ben Affleck’s post-separation makeover is a ‘total slap in the face’ for Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez officially ended her marriage to Ben Affleck by filing for divorce in August 2024, marking the close of their two-year relationship. The split reportedly began back in April 2024, when the couple separated. As they navigate the divorce process, both are said to be focusing on themselves, with Lopez recently sharing in an interview that she’s “excited to focus on herself” in this new phase of her life. Although neither appears to be dating, Affleck was briefly rumored to be linked with Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, though those rumors have since quieted. Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024, ending their two-year relationship. Both are focusing on self-improvement, with Lopez embracing a new phase and Affleck reportedly adopting lifestyle changes as he prepares to reenter the dating scene. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

According to a source from In Touch Weekly, Affleck has started to focus on self-care and physical appearance, making what seem to be substantial efforts as he reenters the dating world.

“Ben is suddenly going out of his way to pamper himself and look his absolute best,” the insider shared, detailing that he’s now “dying his hair, getting manicures and pedicures, getting waxed from head to toe. He’s even getting hair plugs and seeing the dermatologist for skin treatments to turn back the clock.”

Affleck flexing new lifestyle following his divorce with JLo

Affleck’s refreshed look was notably on display in early October while he was out with his child, Fin. Sporting a button-down shirt, black dress pants, a freshly trimmed beard, and dyed hair, Affleck appeared rejuvenated. However, a source close to Lopez told In Touch Weekly that Lopez is “seeing red” over Affleck’s changes, feeling frustrated because “these are all the things she wanted him to do when they were together, and he totally refused.” The insider explained, “It feels like a total slap in the face because it’s sending this message that she wasn’t worth making these changes for, but now that he’s single and looking to impress new women, he’s willing to step it up and stop being such a slob.”

Beyond his grooming routine, Affleck has reportedly committed to more significant health adjustments. He’s allegedly cut back on smoking and junk food, incorporating regular workouts in hopes of improving his overall physique, especially his legs and glutes. “The divorce has him wanting to really buff up and get into the best possible shape — especially now that he’s back on the dating scene,” the insider added, hinting that Affleck may even be considering new tattoos.

Lopez, meanwhile, has taken on an intense workout regime of her own. A source told Life & Style that she’s “working out like crazy” and is laser-focused on her health and fitness. “Jennifer hates the direction her life has taken, and she can’t control what Ben’s doing, but she can manipulate her diet and exercise regime,” the source shared.