Ben Affleck suddenly spotted with wedding ring amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours: Watch

Ben Affleck was spotted wearing his wedding ring on Friday while on the set of ‘The Accountant 2,’ amidst swirling rumours that his marriage to Jennifer Lopez is on the rocks. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of This Is Me...Now: A Love Story

The 51-year-old Batman star was lensed walking into a trailer on set, carrying a black tote in his left hand, which clearly displayed his metallic wedding band.

The ‘Deep Water’ actor appeared serious as he spoke on the phone while heading into his trailer.

Affleck was donning a pair of jeans and a faded red T-shirt with the words “Believe in Boston” on the sleeve.

This sighting comes as Affleck has been frequently seen on the set of his new film over the past few weeks.

Interestingly, on the same day Lopez, 54, attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie ‘Atlas’ without her husband, Affleck was spotted arriving on set without his wedding band.

Just days after the red carpet event, Affleck’s bare ring finger sparked more speculation about the state of his marriage.

What's happening with Bennifer?

Less than two weeks ago, Page Six reported that Affleck was contemplating single life again and would “divorce on grounds of temporary insanity” if possible.

The outlet source claimed, “He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

Adding fuel to the fire, another source told Us Weekly earlier this week that the ‘Way Back’ star feels “worn down” by the marriage and is “checked out.” Reports suggest that Affleck and Lopez began experiencing “issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

Lopez announced on Friday that she is cancelling her upcoming tour to focus on spending time with her loved ones. In her “On the JLo” newsletter, she wrote to her fans, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…” JLo concluded.