Halle Berry donates her 'entire closet' to LA wildfire victims; thanks Sharon Stone for championing the cause

Closet clearout for a cause

The actors have donated their clothes to The Coop, a Beverly Hills store collecting essentials for those displaced by the disaster.

According to USA Today, Halle is following the lead of her Catwoman co-star Sharon. She got candid in an Instagram video posted Friday, in which she told her fans she took her entire closet to Beverly Hills home goods store.

"I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same. This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today! Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady" Halle wrote on Instagram.

At the start of the video, Halle shared, “I’m from Meadville, Pennsylvania, and a famous quote from Margaret Meade says never forget that a group of thoughtful committed citizens can make a difference". She then panned her camera to scan the room, which was stuffed full of donations. On display were piles of shoes, sweaters, socks, coats, blankets, and toys for children.

Stars rally together

Seemingly keen to also donate, actor Michelle Pfeiffer asked in the comments: "Can I do tomorrow?”

Along with Halle, Sharon has made donations to +COOP. She has continued use her Instagram platform, which boasts four million followers, to spread information about where relief can be found and how evacuees can access support.

Sharing a video of the boutique, Sharon captured two ladies heading into the store to donate, telling them: "Thank you so much; we appreciate your donations”.

“Donations are coming in so fast. We have amazing sunglasses, bedding, women’s coats, clothing, toiletries, hats, kids’ clothes,” she informed viewers while filming inside.

Sharon added, “This is what a group of women does in four hours, but the donations keep pouring in, which is amazing. Please come and shop if you were displaced from the fire”.

The Basic Instinct star has also appeared on NewsNation, telling audiences that she has taken displaced families into her home to offer them shelter.

As of Saturday, the wildfires have claimed the lives of 11 people and devastated neighbourhoods in Southern California. Several celebrities such as Cameron Mathison, Jhené Aiko, Miles Teller, Tina Knowles, Ricki Lake, Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, Melissa Rivers, and Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are among the list of home losses.