Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Halle Berry donates her 'entire closet' to LA wildfire victims; thanks Sharon Stone for championing the cause

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Jan 12, 2025 08:08 PM IST

Halle Berry and Sharon Stone have donated their clothes to The Coop, a Beverly Hills store collecting essentials for those displaced by the disaster.

Hollywood actor Halle Berry along with Sharon Stone, and Michelle Pfeiffer have come forward to support the victims of the raging LA wildfires. The stars have packed up their entire closet to donate to displaced families who have lost everything amid the ongoing crisis. Also read: How wildfires are wreaking havoc in Los Angeles: An interactive guide, map

Halle Berry took to Instagram to give a shoutout to Sharon Stone.
Halle Berry took to Instagram to give a shoutout to Sharon Stone.

Closet clearout for a cause

The actors have donated their clothes to The Coop, a Beverly Hills store collecting essentials for those displaced by the disaster.

According to USA Today, Halle is following the lead of her Catwoman co-star Sharon. She got candid in an Instagram video posted Friday, in which she told her fans she took her entire closet to Beverly Hills home goods store.

"I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same. This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today! Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady" Halle wrote on Instagram.

At the start of the video, Halle shared, “I’m from Meadville, Pennsylvania, and a famous quote from Margaret Meade says never forget that a group of thoughtful committed citizens can make a difference". She then panned her camera to scan the room, which was stuffed full of donations. On display were piles of shoes, sweaters, socks, coats, blankets, and toys for children.

Stars rally together

Seemingly keen to also donate, actor Michelle Pfeiffer asked in the comments: "Can I do tomorrow?”

Along with Halle, Sharon has made donations to +COOP. She has continued use her Instagram platform, which boasts four million followers, to spread information about where relief can be found and how evacuees can access support.

Sharing a video of the boutique, Sharon captured two ladies heading into the store to donate, telling them: "Thank you so much; we appreciate your donations”.

“Donations are coming in so fast. We have amazing sunglasses, bedding, women’s coats, clothing, toiletries, hats, kids’ clothes,” she informed viewers while filming inside.

Sharon added, “This is what a group of women does in four hours, but the donations keep pouring in, which is amazing. Please come and shop if you were displaced from the fire”.

The Basic Instinct star has also appeared on NewsNation, telling audiences that she has taken displaced families into her home to offer them shelter.

As of Saturday, the wildfires have claimed the lives of 11 people and devastated neighbourhoods in Southern California. Several celebrities such as Cameron Mathison, Jhené Aiko, Miles Teller, Tina Knowles, Ricki Lake, Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, Melissa Rivers, and Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are among the list of home losses.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On