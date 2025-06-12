James Gunn’s Superman breaks Fandango’s 2025 ticket sales record in early access screenings

James Gunn's much-anticipated Superman has already soared to new heights even before its release. Fandango has confirmed that early access screenings for the film have become the platform's highest-selling first-day ticket event of 2025, surpassing all other advance ticket sales this year, including Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four: First Steps. David Corenswet in a still from the new trailer of Superman

These early screenings, exclusive to Amazon Prime members through Fandango, are scheduled for July 8 at 7 PM local time, three days ahead of the film's nationwide release on July 11. Superman stars David Corenswet as the titular DC superhero, while Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane. Additionally, Nicholas Hoult essays the character of Lex Luthor.

Anticipation builds around the cast and legacy

According to Fandango's 2025 Moviegoing Trends & Insight Study, which surveyed over 5,000 moviegoers-Superman ranks as one of the most anticipated films this summer. An additional survey of more than 9,000 respondents placed Nicholas Hoult's portrayal of Lex Luthor among the year's most eagerly awaited performances.

The buzz has sparked speculation that Superman could achieve a $100 million-plus debut weekend. However, no formal box office tracking data has yet been released, including from industry tracker The Quorum.

Comparing legacy openings

Historical data suggests the franchise has box office potential. Zack Snyder's Batman v. Superman debuted at $166 million during Easter weekend in 2016, while his Man of Steel (2013) opened at $116.6 million. Justice League pulled in $93.8 million on its opening weekend.

According to Deadline, in 2025, Warner Bros. has already celebrated a major win with Minecraft, which currently holds the year’s top opening weekend at $162.7 million. Among superhero films this year, Disney/Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World leads with $88.8 million. Last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine still retains the R-rated record at $211.4 million.

FAQs

When will Superman be released in theaters?

The film officially opens nationwide on July 11, 2025.

Who can access the early screenings?

Amazon Prime members can purchase tickets for the early screening event on July 8 via Fandango.

Is Superman expected to break box office records?

While projections suggest a strong debut, no official box office tracking has yet been confirmed.