Jennifer Aniston, 55, sizzles in string bikini while vacationing with Jason Bateman in Cabo

Jennifer Aniston rang in the new year soaking up the Cabo sunshine with her bestie and co-star, Jason Bateman. Rocking a colorful string bikini, she effortlessly flaunted her toned physique as she lounged by a luxury pool. Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman(Pic- EW)

This comes after the FRIENDS star's recent revelation about her fitness mantra, just days after she faced criticism for her puffed-up face, with fans convinced that she went overboard with fillers and plastic surgery

Jennifer Aniston pulls a bikini look while vacationing in Cabo

Photos obtained by TMZ show Aniston enjoying her New Year vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with close friends, including actor Jason Bateman.

The Murder Mystery star sported a vibrant hot pink triangle bikini top paired with light blue bottoms. She completed her resort-ready look with aviator sunglasses and let her waves flow freely. Bateman, for his part, embraced the laid-back beach vibe, going shirtless in dark swim trunks and revealing his toned physique, complete with chiseled abs and buff arms.

Photos show them enjoying a vacation together, with Jason tossing a football around and Jen chatting with friends. It's no surprise these two are such good friends, they've been making us laugh together on screen for years, from The Break-Up to Horrible Bosses, Office Christmas Party, and more. They clearly know how to have a good time both on and off set!

Jennifer Aniston reveals her fitness mantra

In a chat with People, Jennifer Aniston shared her morning wellness routine, revealing the drink she swears by to kickstart her day before hitting her workout. "I drink ARMRA Colostrum first thing in the morning, mixed with room temperature water and a whole lemon squeezed into it," she explained.

"I’ll steep a little teaspoon of ginger—it’s great for digestion and your immune system—and then add a drop of Manuka honey," she shared, calling the warm version of the drink "so delicious."

Ahead of her 56th birthday, Jennifer Aniston also shared her holistic approach to wellness with Allure, explaining that she follows an "80/20 approach" to health. "Eighty percent healthy living and then 20 percent is: Go have a martini, go have your pizza and burgers," she said.

A piece of advice from Hollywood’s fitness diva? She noted that strength training is especially important for women in their 50s to maintain muscle and prevent issues like osteoporosis. “If you lose muscle, your bones get brittle,” she said. “We fall down, we break a hip and that’s a wrap.” Her advice? "We’ve got to love our bodies," as they do their best to keep us going.