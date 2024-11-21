Jennifer Garner ‘no longer wishes’ to maintain contact with JLo: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are allegedly no longer on talking terms amid the former’s divorce from Ben Affleck. A source told Daily Mail, that Garner is not interested in being in touch with the singer unless it has to do something with her children. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August following a long summer spent apart including special occasions such as the former’s birthday and their second wedding anniversary. Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez have allegedly cut off communication following Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck. (@jennifer.garner/Instagram, @jlo/Instagram)

Garner ‘no longer wishes’ to maintain contact with JLo

An insider told the media outlet, “Jen no longer wishes to have communication with JLo unless it is do with the kids. Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping JLo to fix her marriage to Ben. Especially considering Jen felt pitted against JLo at times during their own marriage. Jen is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried."

Earlier in August, another source revealed to the news outlet that the 13 going 30 actor felt “slightly used as a pawn in J.Lo’s bid to repair her marriage” adding that she did not think it was “intentional”.

The source added, “She was put in the middle and her friends think—no matter how you look at it—a man's ex-wife should never have to play mediator in a divorce from his new wife. Especially when said wife was a big love who Jen was compared to throughout their 13-year marriage. She is happy that Ben is now happy.”

It was also reported that Garner’s boyfriend, John Miller also felt that she was too involved in Lopez and Affleck’s divorce and should not be “the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife."

History between Garner, Affleck and Lopez

Affleck and Lopez were engaged in the early 2000s after they met on the set of Gigli but broke up in 2004. He then married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he had three children, before their separation in 2015. They ended their 13 years of marriage in 2018 but continued to be on talking terms. Garner even helped The Batman actor in his struggle to become sober again.

In 2021, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance, getting engaged again and marrying in 2022. However, they are now headed for a divorce as well and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason.