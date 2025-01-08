Jennifer Lopez’s “fairy tale” marriage to Ben Affleck actually turned out to be a “nightmare,” it has been claimed. Lopez is now reportedly ready to “close the door” on her marriage to Afflect. Jennifer Lopez wants to ‘close the door’ on ‘nightmare’ marriage to Ben Affleck: Report (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end,” a source told People on Tuesday, January 7. The insider added that Lopez is currently in a “really good place” and “just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter.”

Lopez was photographed at Affleck’s home on Sunday, but a different source told the outlet that they are “not getting back together.” The pair reached a settlement agreement in their divorce a month after Lopez petitioned to end their marriage, which lasted two years.

When Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, following which an insider told Page Six that she believed she was “finally getting her chance at the fairy tale.” “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale,” the source said, adding that the “big love Jennifer believes in” is “not in [Ben’s] DNA.”

“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jen Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” the source added.

Lopez talked about her “challenging relationships” in an interview with Variety days before the divorce settlement. She described herself and her Unstoppable character as “kindred spirits” as they have gone through similar difficulties. “We both grew up Latina in this country. We both had children and have hopes and dreams for them,” Lopez said. “We both had challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together.”

It has been reported that even though Lopez is moving out, she has planned to take a green diamond engagement ring Affleck gave her, and an insider told OK Magazine that she has no guilt about keeping it. "It was a gift," the source said. "Just because the relationship didn't work out doesn't mean she has to give it back."