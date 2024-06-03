John Lennon's son calls Prince Harry ‘idiot’ in savage memoir review: ‘Spare me’

Seán Ono Lennon, John Lennon's son, gave his "long-awaited review" of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, on X (formerly Twitter), which was released in 2023. John Lennon's son, Seán Ono Lennon (L), calls Prince Harry (R) ‘idiot’ in savage memoir review (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Seán summarised the autobiography in two words, “Spare me.”

Seán Ono Lennon stands firm amid backlash

Seán did not back down when Harry's supporters lashed out at him, even bringing up the infamous "todger" incident from Harry's biography, in which the Duke described using his late mother's favourite lip balm to treat frostbite on his private parts. Some defended Harry, emphasising his difficult upbringing, in particular Princess Diana's terrible death when he was a kid.

Seán has scathingly dubbed Prince Harry an "idiot" who "deserves to be mocked" in a savage social media rant. Seán acknowledged meeting Harry after it was suggested that they had similarities, but insisted, “Actually I am aware [that we have things in common]. We met once. That was before I realised he was an idiot.”

Seán Ono Lennon's mixed feelings about Prince Harry's struggles

The Oscar-winning celebrity defended his initial remark, stressing that it was a pun. "It was a pun. But he deserves to be mocked after that todger episode. He'll be fine."

However, as some social media users rallied behind the Duke, pointing out how his book immediately became a best-seller after its release, Seán switched his attention to Harry's past problems. He said, "That is very sad. I don't hold any of that against him. It's the stupidity that bothers me."

He added, "Just because I made a joke does not mean I don't empathize with him. I do actually. Also why I'm very disappointed with his outlook. I was hoping he'd be smarter.”

To another fan, Seán said, do empathise with him generally. But the way he whines and wangs on about things is really too much." "I'm just having a little fun. I think he's earned some mockery. (I'm sure I have as well.)"

Harry's memoir was named the best-selling book in the United Kingdom the previous year, surprising everyone. Harry was ruthless in everything he did, from accusing Prince William of attacking him to confessing to losing his virginity to an older woman in a field.