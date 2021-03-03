Nick Jonas recalls feeling 'disconnected' when Priyanka Chopra was in Germany shooting for The Matrix 4
- Nick Jonas revealed he began the making of his upcoming album Spaceman when his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra was filming for The Matrix 4 in Germany.
Singer Nick Jonas has said that when his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, was away in Germany shooting for The Matrix 4, he felt 'disconnected' during her absence. In a new interview, he also spoke about how he got down to making his upcoming album, Spaceman.
After the coronavirus-related lockdown eased in the US last year, Priyanka had flown down to Germany and shot her portion of The Matrix. Nick had stayed back in the US. Although they reunited soon, the singer revealed how he felt when she was away.
"You know, I sort of started writing this record back in July. My wife was over in Germany, finishing up this little movie called The Matrix and I was like 'You know, I feel very disconnected from the world, first of all, and now my person.' And I just dug in writing it with Greg Kurstin (American record producer) and Mozella (American songwriter)," he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"This year of being sort of disconnected from reality, disconnected from the world, and feeling like we're on our planet. And, you know, also obviously missing her at the time, as well, and then reconnecting with her. And then the main theme from this album, I think, is more than anything, is just about hopefulness for the future and seeing a brighter day ahead," Nick elaborated.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra steps out for a walk in London, flashes necklace from sister-in-law Danielle Jonas' collection
In a previous interview with Apple Music, Nick said that many songs on the album are like love letters to Priyanka. "Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which, when I can't articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I'm grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that's most important," he said.
Nick recently released the titular track of the album, which he also performed at the Saturday Night Live episode he was hosting. Spaceman is set to release on March 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick felt 'disconnected' when Priyanka was away in Germany filming Matrix 4
- Nick Jonas revealed he began the making of his upcoming album Spaceman when his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra was filming for The Matrix 4 in Germany.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gal Gadot is pregnant, posts a cute family pic to make the announcement
- Actor Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third child together. The Wonder Woman actor posted a cute family picture to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe
- Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward broke down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mark Ruffalo talks about environment in Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech
- Mark Ruffalo received the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for I Know This Much Is True... at the Golden Globe Awards 2021. The actor, in his acceptance speech, spoke about "Mother Earth."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globe 2021 full list of winners: The Crown, Soul take home awards
- The Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday, February 28. From The Crown to Schitt's Creek and I Care A Lot, here’s who bagged the trophies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaotic Golden Globe Awards 2021 opens the floodgate for Twitter memes
- The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place this weekend and Twitter couldn't help but point out the chaos that unfolded at the awards show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Time's Up Globes': Hollywood stars called out HFPA ahead of Golden Globe 2021
- Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor Drama for Ma Rainey
Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: See pics of Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning, Kaley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globe 2021 nominees list: Ahead of ceremony, mark your favourites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globes 2021: Date, time and where to watch on TV and online
- The Golden Globes 2021 winners will be announced on February 28 (March 1 in India). Here's what time the 78th Golden Globe Awards will commence and how to watch the show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We were relentless to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man': Russo Brothers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Miley Cyrus surprises fans, shares throwback photo with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her and singer Nick Jonas. The two Disney alums were rumoured to be dating when they were younger.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gal Gadot gets her hands on Priyanka's Unfinished, shares 'unboxing' video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox