Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, but with a twist

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for its biggest comeback yet with Avengers: Doomsday, and after months of doubt and speculation, Ryan Reynolds has seemingly confirmed that Deadpool will be making an appearance. The fan-favorite Deadpool actor recently teased fans on social media with a cryptic post - the iconic Avengers’ “A” tagged with a Deadpool-style red graffiti - and the internet is buzzing with excitement. Ryan Reynolds is set to return as Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday.(x/@Deelaw_17)

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Ryan Reynolds will be reprising his role in the movie, but his character won’t be joining the primary Avengers team.

Deadpool’s exclusion from the cast reveal

MCU unveiled the ambitious cast for Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel to Avengers: Endgame in March this year, which includes multiverse regulars like Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and a surprise appearance by Robert Downey Jr. who, instead of reprising his role as Iron Man, will be playing Doctor Doom. Even veterans from Fox’s X-Men franchise such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden will appear in the sequel.

Amidst the star-studded chaos, one name was left out and fans were quite disappointed with the exclusion. Deadpool did not appear in the stellar cast reveal, which led to confusion among fans, especially because many of the original characters from the X-Men franchise were featured in the latest Deadpool movie, the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine. Hence, the exclusion did not make sense.

Furthermore, other major characters from the multiverse, like Spider Man and Wolverine, who were expected by fans to play major roles in the upcoming movie’s plot, were also absent. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige later hinted that the original cast announcement was far from complete, leaving room for surprise reveals. Deadpool’s addition now proves that point, raising speculation that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine could be next.

Also Read | All about Dogpool: ‘Britain’s Ugliest Dog’ to Deadpool & Wolverine cast member

Why Deadpool’s return matters

Following Ryan Reynolds’ social media teaser, The Hollywood Report has confirmed the snarky mercenary will, in fact, be making a comeback on Doomsday, but not as a part of the primary Avengers team. After Deadpool & Wolverine grossed a staggering $1.3 billion worldwide, it would be absurd if he didn’t, making his role essential given the film’s focus on universe-bending chaos. Deadpool’s personality does not indicate him to be much of a team-player, which aligns with MCU’s vision, making him appear as an outsider. Reynolds had also previously joked that Wade Wilson could never be a member of the Avengers or X-Men because that would mean all his dreams were coming true.

Deadpool’s comeback makes one wonder - but what about Wolverine? Given that both characters were together at the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, it is very likely that Hugh Jackman might be back as the mutant X-Men fighter.

Moreover, it is also confirmed that Channing Tatum will be coming back as Gambit. The graffiti symbol shown in the teaser that Reynolds posted on socials, is akin to the logo of the Void’s Resistance in Deadpool & Wolverine. This, in addition to the confirmation of Deadpool’s return could only mean one thing - the full lineup could be reuniting.

Also read | Tom Holland lifts little fan in his arms, performs daring stunt on Spider-Man Brand New Day set in new BTS video

With productions underway, the full cast lineup for Avengers: Doomsday is still yet to be revealed, and fans can expect plenty of bombshells before it hits theatres, promising a universe-colliding showdown unlike anything MCU has seen before.