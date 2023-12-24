Scream 7 director Christopher Landon exits the horror saga: ‘A dream job that turned into a nightmare’

The ‘Scream VII’ (Scream 7) project has been plagued by troubles, losing not only two of its main actors but also its director in the past few months. Christopher Landon opens up about the heartbreaking experience of leaving Scream 7(Instagram/Christopher Landon)

Christopher Landon, the filmmaker behind ‘Happy Death Day’ and ‘Freaky', announced his exit from the horror sequel on X Saturday, saying it was a “nightmare” experience.

“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on,” Landon wrote on X.

He added, “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

Landon was referring to Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson, the original creators of the Scream franchise, which started in 1996 and became a huge hit.

Landon was supposed to take over from Radio Silence, the directing duo that revived the series with Scream in 2022 and Scream VI in March 2023, which broke box office records for the horror genre.

‘Everything sucks. Stop yelling’

However, Landon faced a major setback when Spyglass, the studio behind the Scream movies, fired Melissa Barrera, one of the lead actors, over her social media posts that were deemed antisemitic. Barrera was let go in October, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, which she had been vocal about. Landon was unhappy with the decision and posted on X Nov. 21, “This is my statement: 💔 Everything sucks. Stop yelling.” He later deleted the post and said: “This was not my decision to make.”

Another blow came when Jenna Ortega, another star of the Scream movies, decided not to return for the seventh installment. Ortega and her team made the choice before the SAG-AFTRA strike in the summer, but it was only revealed in November.

With Landon gone, the fate of Scream VII now depends on James Vanderbilt, the writer-producer who co-wrote the previous two movies and is working on the current script.