Sydney Sweeney, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady ‘love triangle’ rumours swirl after cozy outing amid Bezos-Sanchez wedding

Sydney Sweeney, Tom Brady, and Orlando Bloom were among the many stars in attendance for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ wedding to former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez in Venice earlier this weekend. Even though the massive controversy and impeccable guest list were the talk of the town, the three A-listers managed to steal a slice of the spotlight by stirring up rumors of a possible “love triangle.” Sydney Sweeney poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Echo Valley' on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in London(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Sydney Sweeney danced with Tom Brady at Jeff Bezos' wedding

“Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding. Everyone wants to talk to her, and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life,” says an insider, as reported by Radar Online. It was clear that the Euphoria alum was the “belle of the ball” and lured the attention of many eyes throughout the weekend- one of whom happened to be NFL star Brady as well.

Multiple sources claimed that the two were involved in flirtatious banter at the hotel bar, leading many fans to speculate a possible romantic spark between the two A-listers. As the festivities continued late into the night, Brady and Sweeney took over the dance floor up until 2 AM, with him being “all over the place”, as per TMZ.

Sydney Sweeney went on a stroll with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady

Bloom, 48, was also reported to be on the same dance floor, an instance which has sparked speculation of a possible love triangle. Adding to the mix, the trio were spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Venice the next morning. Sweeney donned a plunging floral midi dress, styled with black sunglasses and kitten-toe heels for the occasion. Bloom wore a basic black shirt, shorts, and sunglasses, while Brady was spotted in an LAFD shirt.

Brady, 47, was previously married to Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen till 2022. Bloom, on the other hand, has been engaged to singer Katy Perry since 2019 but attended the wedding solo amid rumors of a breakup. Perry was also present at the festivities. Meanwhile, Sweeney reportedly ended her relationship with Jonathan Davino in January.

By Stuti Gupta