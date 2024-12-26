Timothee Chalamet is now closer than ever with Kylie Jenner's kids

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has blossomed over the past year, with the 28-year-old actor reportedly becoming a “close” part of Jenner’s family life. Chalamet has integrated into Jenner's family, creating special memories during Christmas with her children.(Photos: X)

The Academy Award-nominated star has even helped create a “magical” Christmas experience for Jenner’s children, Stormi and Aire.

The social media icon and successful businesswoman has two children from her previous relationship with rapper Travis Scott. Stormi was born in 2018, followed by Aire in 2022. Page Six reported that Chalamet went the extra mile to ensure this holiday season was special for Jenner’s family.

“They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights. The kids had a really magical time, and Kylie and Timothée made some very special memories together,” a source shared with Page Six.

The insider added that Chalamet’s thoughtfulness extended to gift-giving. “Timothée not only got Kylie gifts but also got some for the kids, which Kylie thought was so sweet and thoughtful.” The pair was “planning on FaceTiming, texting and calling” throughout the holiday.

Chalamet and Jenner make waves at Golden Globes and film premiere

The couple’s romance became public in 2023, with their first public appearance together at a Beyoncé concert in September. Since then, Jenner has accompanied Chalamet to several high-profile events, including the Golden Globes.

The pair were also seen together at the Los Angeles premiere of Chalamet’s film A Complete Unknown, solidifying their status as one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples.

“When they first started dating last year, things between them were on and off because it was fairly new, and they both had very busy schedules,” one insider told Page Six. But now “Kylie and Timothée are constantly in communication even when they’re apart. Their relationship is stronger than ever, and they deeply care for one another.”

Chalamet, currently promoting A Complete Unknown, has garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Bob Dylan. The film, now playing in theatres, boasts an impressive cast, including Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy.